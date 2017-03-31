Twitter EXPLODES as Reporter Says Pence is Following SHARIAH Law
It was recently revealed that Mike Pence has guidelines for his interactions with women, made out of respect for his wife: no solo meals with women, and he won’t drink at an event unless his wife is present. While it seems fairly common-sense for most people, liberals became completely unhinged. One liberal reporter, however, took it a little too far, and immediately got lambasted for it.
Xeni Jardin writes for Boing Boing, and apparently for her, Pence’s eating habits are incredibly offensive. She compared it to shariah law, of all things — because not eating meals alone with women is exactly the same thing as stoning women to death for trying to go to school, or being caught in public with a man.
Not only is Pence practicing his own form of shariah law, he evidently also has “rapist eyes”. No, really.
VP Mike Pence's 'conservative Christian' faith is the explanation given for why he won't be in a room alone with a female who's not his wife
— Xeni Jardin (@xeni) March 29, 2017
As @espiers noted in a thread today, this means he'd be unable to work with a female colleague as a peer in a professional setting.
— Xeni Jardin (@xeni) March 29, 2017
Sincere question. How is this different from extreme repressive interpretations of Islam ("Sharia Law!") mocked by people like Mike Pence
— Xeni Jardin (@xeni) March 29, 2017
No need to point out he's a creep. I know. Those eyes are the eyes we see right before the assault happens.
— Xeni Jardin (@xeni) March 29, 2017
Naturally, Jardin got raked over the coals for that load of idiocy.
“Mike Pence has rapist eyes” is a new one. Twitter is full of surprises. https://t.co/omGm0NFQjV
— T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) March 29, 2017
Regarding Pence and his wife, his critics are used to the Oral Office, not Oval office, so a stand-up husband shocks them.
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 29, 2017
Everybody remembers where they were when Mike Pence stoned a woman to death for talking to him pic.twitter.com/JLdBpFRhlh
— Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) March 29, 2017
When Republicans behave like Bill Clinton, that's bad because they're hypocrites. When they don't, that's bad because they're like Muslims.
— Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) March 29, 2017
@xeni My true religion, your quaint folk tales.
My religious practice, your superstition.
My deeply held beliefs, your prejudices.
— Philip Borenstein (@pborenstein) March 29, 2017
@xeni dif is simple – one makes a personal choice and doesn't force it on anyone. The other is a religious people are forced to follow
— Tony so right! (@Random_Tony) March 29, 2017
@xeni It's 100 percent different. Next question.
— Garrett Baldwin (@GarrettBaldwin) March 29, 2017
@xeni You mean beside the fact that this is how Pence conducts his life but DOESN'T demand that others conduct their lives in the same way?
— Christopher Johnson (@TheRealCSJ) March 29, 2017
Well, that was brutal. Maybe Jardin will think twice before spouting off on Twitter with whatever harebrained thoughts enter into her tiny little mind.
Cassy Fiano