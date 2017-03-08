BOOM! Jesse Watters Isn’t Joking Anymore, DESTROYS Guest Who Shames Navy Seal Widow! [WATCH]

It takes a lot to turn a funny guy like Jesse Watters into an angry ball of rage, but it turns out that mocking the wife of a fallen Navy SEAL is one of the ways to do that.

Who knew?

From Conservative Tribune:

Jesse Watters, the Fox News host known for his humorous man-on-the-street confrontations, dropped the comedy act when a guest who’d criticized the wife of a fallen Navy SEAL appeared on his show this weekend, and things got heated — fast.

John Schindler, a former National Security Agency analyst, has been particularly critical of the Trump administration on his Twitter account. The U.K. Independent reported that Schindler had intimated he has information about collusion with the Russians that could send Trump administration figures to jail. No evidence was given about this, mind you, but the liberal media lapped it up.

However, Schindler went too far when he decided to go after the wife of fallen Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens on social media after President Donald Trump paid tribute to her during his address to a joint session of Congress.

“Bad decisions happen. War is war. Right until POTUS publicly exploits a widow whose husband’s body is still warm. F*** that. F*** all that,” Schindler wrote in one Twitter post.

“If watching POTUS publicly exploit S/Chief Owens’ widow didn’t make your skin crawl, I worry about you — as an American & a human,” read another.

Schindler tried to explain himself on Watters’ show.