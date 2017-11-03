BREAKING: Bowe Bergdahl Learns His Fate

A few weeks ago, at the start of his trial, disgraced Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, 31, pleaded guilty to both desertion and misbehavior. Six soldiers were killed in Afghanistan in the struggle to look for him before it was known to the public that Bergdahl had deserted. His parents were both converts to Islam, and fellow squad members of the Sergeant had accused him of being a deserter. Even Trump has called him a “dirty rotten traitor” during the campaign trail, even saying that Bergdahl deserves to be executed for his treasonous crimes against the United States.

Five years after deserting back in 2009, President Barack Hussein Obama traded five terrorists from Gitmo for Bergdahl’s repatriation to the States. He and his family were welcomed by the White House, but recently told the judge presiding his case:

“I understand that leaving was against the law. I believed they would notice me missing, but I didn’t believe they would have reason to search for one private.“

A few years ago we reported on the strange questions he had to answer for the Taliban, including questions about whether Barack Obama was gay and slept with men, and how the American military bases got their prostitutes, drugs and alcohol. They also were very curious about soft drinks.

And now after weeks of appearing in a military court, we have the outcome for Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl:

No prison time and a $1,000 fine.

He also received a dishonorable discharge from the army.

So that’s what the life of six American soldiers who were killed in the search for Bergdahl boils down to: the equivalent of a few speeding tickets. The original charge carried the threat of life in prison, but prosecution was only asking for a 14-year sentence instead. Bergdahl’s defense argued that he had suffered with an undiagnosed mental illness at the time that he abandoned his station and that he should not even have been serving in the army at the time. A forensic psychiatrist, Dr. Charles Morgan said that he had been suffering from illnesses including a schizotypal personality disorder, as well as post-traumatic stress. He also described Bergdahl’s upbringing as “tense and sometimes scary” saying that it added to the issues he was facing before he was accepted to serve.

On the other side, the prosecutors said that Bergdahl knowingly put his squad members and fellow soldiers in danger by deserting them.

As the day goes on, I’m sure we’ll see Trump chime in but here are some of his previous, pre-Presidential tweets regarding the situation:

Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl should face the death penalty for desertion – five brave soldiers died trying to bring him back. U.S. has to get tough! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 26, 2015

Bowe Bergdahl walked off the base after he was told not to. Solders died looking for him. U.S. should NEVER have made the deal! PUNISHMENT? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2014

I believe that in addition to the 5 terrorist leaders President Obama gave up for Bergdahl, a great deal of CASH was also given. So stupid! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2014

That the Obama administration didn't know the facts about who Bergdahl was before making the stupid 5 killers for one trade is pathetic! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2014

Was Susan Rice told to lie about Bergdahl? Obama and his representatives lie about virtually everything, from ObamaCare to a deserter. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2014