BREAKING: Senate Serves Up Some News For ‘MAD DOG’ MATTIS – “I’m All For Engagement”

Gen (Ret.) James “Mad Dog” Mattis has officially cleared another hurdle on his way to becoming Secretary of Defense. The Senate Armed Service Committee voted 26 to 1 to confirm him. The one hold out was Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY, a died in the wool communist. That’s no huge surprise. She claimed she was worried that we would lose civilian control of the military. What she means is Marxist control, doled out by psychologists. Mattis won’t stand for that.

Mattis must now face a full Senate vote, but he is expected to sail through that with ease. He’s extremely popular on both sides of the aisle. It will be refreshing to have a real military man at the helm again. Mattis, who is 66, broke with Donald Trump on military issues such as dealing with Russia. He doesn’t like Russia and it gives me great hope that we will indeed have someone in the lead ready and willing to take it to our enemies for real this time.

From Western Journalism:

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

The Senate Armed Services Committee voted nearly unanimously on Wednesday to confirm Gen (Ret.) James “Mad Dog” Mattis to be the nation’s next secretary of defense. The final tally was 26 to 1, with the sole dissenter being Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., who voiced concerns about maintaining civilian control of the military, the Washington Examiner reported. Mattis now faces the final hurdle of a full senate vote before being able to fill the top Pentagon job. The retired Marine Corps general is expected to sail through his confirmation vote, given the Senate is controlled by the Republicans and a waiver to allow him to serve passed with strong bi-partisan support (81-17) earlier this month. Without the waiver, current law requires a military officer to wait 7 years after service before being eligible to be secretary of defense. Mattis retired inside this window in 2013. The last officer who was granted this exemption was World War II hero General George C. Marshall, who became the defense secretary a little less than five years after serving as chief of staff of the Army.

“I think right now, the most important thing is that we recognize the reality of what we deal with in Mr. Putin and we recognize that he is trying to break the North Atlantic alliance and we take the integrated steps — diplomatic, economic, military and the alliance steps, working with our allies — to defend ourselves where we must,” Mattis said. He’s open to working with Russia if they play nice, but he doesn’t see that happening. Neither do I. “I’m all for engagement, but we also have to recognize reality and what Russia is up to,” Mattis said. “There is a decreasing number of areas where we can engage cooperatively and an increasing number of areas where we’re going to have to confront Russia.”

I am concerned on what he has said on Iran however. “I think this is an imperfect arms control agreement–it’s not a friendship treaty,” Mattis said. “But when America gives her word, we have to live up to it and work with our allies.” Iran is not our ally. They are our enemy and I hope that they are treated as such. In the end, Mattis may have no choice as Iran keeps poking the American badger. Trump at one time called for the agreement to be ripped up, but is now wanting to renegotiate it. You cannot renegotiate anything sane with the Mullahs of Iran. It just won’t work.

Trump supports his Cabinet picks even when they disagree with him. “I want them to be themselves and express their own thoughts, not mine!” That is the way it should be. I look forward to a strong military again, as well as a strong America.