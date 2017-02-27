Corroding the Australian Defence Force With Leftism

Australians have been steadfast allies in every war going back generations. How much longer we can count on them depends on how successful they are at fighting off political correctness:

[D]iversity experts have designed a $30,000 program effectively to brainwash young leaders in the Army to become “champions of change” and stamp out the “white Anglo-Saxon male” culture they are told no longer has a place in the military. In October, a handpicked group was taken to Sydney and Canberra for the “Junior Leaders Shaping Future Army”, and subjected to five-days of diversity indoctrination. On day one was a three-hour session from an imam explaining his “Islamic conversion testimony” and proselytising the benefits of Islam, according to one participant who took detailed notes.

This is the equivalent of indoctrinating troops on the benefits of Japanese militarism during the 1930s and 40s.

Gender diversity expert Professor Robert Wood introduced the latest politically correct inanity, “unconscious bias”, and criticised the predominance of “Anglo-Saxon males” and the “banter culture” of the Army.

The banter culture is bad because if you josh members of politically preferred “marginalized” groups, it is an inexcusable thought crime; but if you don’t josh them, you are not being inclusive. The only solution is for no one to be allowed to josh anyone, everyone remaining devoted at all times to pure and somber thoughts regarding the need to eradicate all things Anglo-Saxon.

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

The next day Qantas diversity and inclusion manager Zak Hammer spruiked the airline’s same sex marriage campaign and LGBTI network for staff.

“Spruik” is Australian for “talk up at length.” I is for “intersex.”

“Gender diversity no longer refers to male and female, because there are people within our community now who don’t identify with these,” one presenter told them. In one exercise they were asked how they would “inclusively” manage a diversity scenario in which a digger [soldier] under their command converts to Islam, requiring him to pray five times a day, eat halal food and fast at Ramadan. “I felt like I was sitting in a North Korean indoctrination camp,” recalls one insider.

The ideology of those in charge cannot be reconciled with the goal of winning wars.

The ADF’s [Australian Defence Force’s] diversity orthodoxy decries a military comprising mainly “males of Anglo-Australian background”, Christians and “third-generation-plus” Australian[s]. “Such a demographic profile is no longer desirable or sustainable”, says one of the ludicrous diversity reports which now clog the minds and in-trays of generals.

A military is supposed to defend society. Brainwashing soldiers into believing that their society is fundamentally bad and needs to be replaced is not conducive to high morale. Neither is former Sex Discrimination Commissioner Liz Broderick’s goal of filling 35% of senior positions with women, when women make up only 12% of the Army (despite dogged recruitment efforts). Men who know the game is rigged against them are leaving for other fields of endeavor in which they will be allowed to succeed.

A top-flight military cannot be reduced to a joke overnight. But neither can it maintain excellence indefinitely when it is ruled over by people who hate excellence and are committed to eradicating it.

The ADF: Something else moonbats are working to destroy.

On a tip from Andrew in Australia. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.