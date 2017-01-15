General ‘Mad Dog’ Mattis defeats ISIS with one INTENSE sentence

I admire the hell out of General ‘Mad Dog’ Mattis. I don’t agree with him on everything. But most things I do and this is definitely one of them. And his simple plan for taking out ISIS is simply poetic. Cut off their recruiting and fundraising. Then when we encounter them, annihilate them. Wipe them out with no mercy. Me likey. That’s my kind of leader and warrior.

President-elect Donald Trump wants the people that he has chosen for his Cabinet to be self-governing and to make him proud. I have no doubt that Mattis will do just that. Islamists should be shaking in their turbans right about now, because I have a feeling that Mattis is going to unleash all hell on them. No one out there has truly gone after ISIS. Not Russia, France or Germany and certainly not the US. That’s all about to change. America is coming boys… better make your peace with Allah.

From ABC News:

Abu Anas al-Iraqi, said to be the finance chief of ISIS, was killed Sunday in an operation inside Syria by an intelligence-driven U.S. special operations unit known as the Expeditionary Targeting Force, a counterterrorism official has told ABC News. “He was a top ISIS emir,” the counterterrorism official said, using the Arabic term for “prince” or “leader” that is commonly adopted by jihadis. The official said that one other ISIS fighter was killed and that the U.S. team – under orders of the Joint Special Operations Command – conducted “sensitive site exploitation.” Which means they looked for documents and electronic devices with intelligence value. No American operators were wounded. The U.S. government has not publicly confirmed the terrorists’ deaths. As chief accountant, he oversaw the group’s war chest derived from extortion, kidnapping and ransom, taxation in occupied territories, oil and gas sales, as well as other illicit trafficking, officials said. Al-Iraqi was killed shortly after U.S. special operations helicopters began trailing a single vehicle outside of Dayr az Zawr and were fired upon by the occupants of the vehicle, a third official told ABC News. The helicopters fired back, disabling the vehicle and killing all the occupants.

Under Barack Obama, ISIS has grown in strength. We’ve ‘accidentally’ dropped them supplies and arms. And we have not so accidentally trained these Jihadists. But there’s a new Commander-in-Chief and he’s good with ISIS being wiped out. Mattis is as well and I’m sure he’s drawing up plans right now to go on a major hunt.

If you are going to fight the enemy, do it for real. Our forces need to be utterly lethal and scare the crap out of this scum. Make it like it was when Genghis Khan or Attila the Hun approached… make the ground shake and send fear through your enemies. The kind of cold paralyzing, pants wetting fear that American troops bring to those that are evil Jihadists. Your days will soon be numbered and the below quote heralds it.