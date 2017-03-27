Secretary of Defense Mattis Makes Bombshell Announcement: US STRIKES!

The United States continues to launch airstrikes in the Middle East, in an effort to battle Al Qaeda. And our troops just scored a major success, taking out a major terrorist leader who is responsible for the deaths of countless innocent people.

Qari Yasin is an Al Qaeda leader who the United States has been trying to find for years. He also had connections to Tehrik-e Taliban, and helped plan multiple Al Qaeda terror attacks, including the September 20, 2008 bombing on the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad. Dozens of people died, including two Americans: U.S. Air Force Maj. Rodolfo I. Rodriguez and Navy Cryptologic Technician Third Class Petty Officer Matthew J. O’Bryant.

Now, Yasin is officially dead.

The Department of Defense confirmed that a March 19th airstrike in Paktika Province, Afghanistan took out Yasin. General James Mattis also issued a statement, saying that those who “deliberately target innocent people will not escape justice”.

For their part, terrorists are mourning Yasin’s loss. Mohammad Khurasani, the Pakistani Taliban spokesman, spoke glowingly of Yasin, calling him “one of the greatest trainers of explosives and electronics in the fields of jihad”. He said Yasin’s students are “still… performing their duties in the field of jihad relating to such sectors of jihad”, by manufacturing bombs.

Yasin is the second Al Qaeda leader to be killed since Trump has taken office. In February, Abū al-Khayr al-Masrī, who answers directly to Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawhiri, was killed in a drone strike. Hopefully, our military can keep it up.