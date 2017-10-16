Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl Pleads Guilty to Desertion Despite Obama Admin’s Claim He Served with ‘Honor and Distinction’ [VIDEO]

Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl will pled guilty to desertion and misbehavior today. This despite Obama’s best efforts to get him off the hook. Then there is the Taliban Five he traded for this traitor. This asshat got six good soldiers (at least) in Afghanistan killed looking for him. There’s also a strong argument to be made that Bergdahl was an enemy combatant who gave intel to the Jihadists. One of the things I agreed with President Trump on the most was that this sorry excuse for a human being should be executed. He’ll probably get five years, if that. Remember how Susan Rice insisted that Bergdahl “served the United States with honor and distinction” after Obama traded terrorists for his release? I sure do.

I also remember the press conference where Bergdahl’s parents spoke. They are Islamic converts and Obama seemed awful handsy with the wife. After that, a number of Bergdahl’s squad members came forward about his disappearance and capture by the enemy, accusing him of deserting his company. He did that within 90 days of deployment. Trump described Bergdahl as a “dirty rotten traitor” during his presidential campaign and then said he should be executed. I’ll take today’s developments as at least a minor win, but I’m awful tired or traitors getting a slap on the wrist and let off.

Bergdahl spent almost five years in captivity before Obama’s outrageous swap to bring his scrawny ass home. Bergdahl, now 31, was a private first class when he went missing in 2009. Appearing in an Army courtroom at Fort Bragg, NC, he entered guilty pleas to charges of desertion and misbehavior before the enemy. He could get up to five years for the desertion charge as I said before. That’s not the way it used to be or the way it should be in my book. However, the misbehavior charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison. It’s rarely used and it’s applied when service members run away, surrender or otherwise endanger fellow troops’ safety through disobedience, neglect or intentional misconduct. I really hope they use it to lock this guy away forever. He deserves far worse.

“I understand that leaving was against the law,” Bergdahl told the judge, according to the Associated Press, adding later, “I believed they would notice me missing, but I didn’t believe they would have reason to search for one private.” This guy has lied all the way through. His captors actually hugged and kissed him when he was rescued. Bergdahl walked away from his combat outpost just before midnight June 29, 2009, in what an Army investigation determined was an attempt to cause a crisis and draw attention to concerns that Bergdahl had about his leaders. He was captured within hours by armed Taliban fighters on motorcycles and turned over to the Haqqani network, a group in Pakistan that he claims tortured him on and off for years.

Bergdahl was rescued by a U.S. Special Forces team in 2014. The Obama administration released five Taliban operatives held in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba in exchange for Bergdahl. These were really bad guys. Obama administration officials defended the prisoner swap, saying the United States does not leave soldiers behind on the battlefield. That surprises me because Obama sure left a whole lot of soldiers on said battlefield and the one he rescued was a converted Muslim. Bergdahl is expected to be sentenced on Oct. 23rd.

There’s also a chance if he gets a sympathetic judge, he might not serve any time at all because of the five years in captivity. Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, who briefly served as Trump’s national security adviser, said in the ABC News report published Monday that he also does not think that Bergdahl deserves jail time. “So the guy deserted his men, his soldiers, his squad — no doubt,” Flynn said. “[But] I don’t think he should serve another day in any sort of confinement or jail or anything like that, because frankly, even though he put himself into this situation to a degree, we — the United States government and the United States military — put him in Afghanistan.” And that is yet another reason I am glad that Flynn is gone.