Soldiers’ White House Visit Goes Viral After Trump Does THIS…

Now, this is impressive. President Trump met with a class of Green Beret candidates and brought them into the Oval Office for the first time in the course’s history. It’s never been done before and Trump just threw caution to the wind to do it. It was a brilliant move on his part, showcasing his love of the military and endearing himself to Americans even more. The 18 Army officers in the Special Forces Qualification Course, or “Q-course,” were visiting the National Security Council in early February, as a normal part of the course. That was when President Trump ushered them into the Oval Office.

The original plan was to take them into the Roosevelt Room in the West Wing of the White House, but Trump decided to invite them into the Oval Office, to take pictures with them for their families. President Trump took pictures with each of the Green Berets. He threw his schedule out and made time for them and did something they will never forget. No wonder this is going viral.

From the Conservative Tribune:

“Halfway through the discussion, (Trump) said, ‘Hey — we’re not supposed to do this but follow me,’ and he brought them all into the Oval Office, took a group photograph around the Resolute desk, and then — throwing the schedules into a bit of a tizzy, said, ‘OK, that’s not good enough,’” Deputy Assistant to the President Sebastian Gorka explained. Given all of the photos of Trump meeting with people in the Oval Office that have come out over the past month, this may not seem like a huge deal, but in fact it truly is. This was the first time in the Green Beret course’s history that candidates were inside the Oval Office. Nothing like this ever came close to happening under President Barack Obama. “He said, ‘everybody stand in the corner.’ They all stood in the corner, and one-by-one we took photographs they can take home to their family with each future Green Beret next to the president at the Oval Office desk,” Gorka explained.

“That’s how much he loves our soldiers — our warriors,” Gorka said. He had earlier brought up the meeting during remarks on a panel at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday. Under Obama, he said, they “wouldn’t have even gotten into the West Wing.” Because Obama despised the military and America. Things have certainly changed.

The media didn’t even bother to cover this. Why am I not surprised? Trump didn’t make a big deal of it, but it shows where his heart really lies and I’m impressed. Photos from the event were never publicly distributed. Trump has gone out of his way to bond with the military and they respect him for it. It’s been eight long years since we had a President that respected and loved our warriors like this. This is just one more way he shows it.