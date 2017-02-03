Starbucks is Hiring 10,000 Refugees. This Coffee Chain is Hiring 10,000 VETERANS.

Trump supporters continue to be angry at Starbucks for their announcement that the coffee chain would be hiring 10,000 refugees worldwide. A common complaint is that Starbucks could be hiring 10,000 veterans instead… so another coffee company has stepped up, and capitalized on the controversy with this announcement.

Black Rifle Coffee Company was founded by veteran Evan Hafer, and responded to Starbucks by announcing that they would hire 10,000 veterans. “We want to shift the conversation away from foreign policy to domestic issues that hit closer to home. We need to keep in mind that the four things we care about at BRCC are Family, Business, Veterans and country,” the company posted on Instagram. “And when we say ‘country’, the taxpayers. Everyone else can take a hike. Careers@blackriflecoffee.com.”

The Instagram post has since been removed, but the promise remains on their Twitter page:

Our mission has never changed. Spread the word and join the coffee revolution. pic.twitter.com/g7WMB6iZqG — Black Rifle Coffee (@blckriflecoffee) February 3, 2017

“I started Black Rifle Coffee Company to provide a high-quality, roast-to-order, coffee to the pro 2A and veteran communities. Between deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, I was working to refine both my coffee roasting skills and my firearms skills,” Hafer said. “I have spent over a decade researching coffee, refining my roast profiles and (of course) drinking what I roast. Black Rifle Coffee is quite literally the combination of my two favorite passions. I take pride in the coffee we roast, the veterans we employ and the causes we support.”

It’s certainly good news that another company is making a commitment to hire veterans. Yet people still seem to ignore that Starbucks made that exact same commitment as well.

Starbucks currently has a veterans program in place, through which they have vowed to hire 10,000 veterans by 2018. They also offer free college tuition for veterans, as well as their spouses and children. Starbucks’ plan to hire refugees also was not solely for jobs within the United States; it is for the 75 countries where Starbucks is located around the world.