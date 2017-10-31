Trump’s U.S. Special Forces VICTORIOUS After Capture of Suspected Benghazi Attack Terrorist Leader

President Trump is singing the praises of his special forces and other law enforcement after the announcement was made that one of the alleged people behind the planning of the Benghazi attack has been captured.

Trump released a statement bout the capture of Mustafa al-Imam, saying:

“Yesterday, on my orders, United States forces captured Mustafa al-Imam in Libya…Because of this successful operation, al-Imam will face justice in the United States for his alleged role in the September 11, 2012 attacks in Benghazi.”

He also said to the families of “these fallen heroes” that their “loved ones are not forgotten, and they will never be forgotten.”

Al-Imam had been undercover living under different names. The government has videos of al-Imam visiting one of the sites that were attacked, and they had been monitoring his whereabouts for a few before Trump ordered the capture. Al-Imam is currently on a Navy ship.

Late this summer a District Court Judge, Amit Mehta demanded that the State Department must scour their records to look for copies of emails about the Benghazi attack, which occurred under Hillary Clinton’s watch and was quickly blamed on a YouTuber. Judge Mehta was appointed by President Obama and at the time was critical of Obama’s administration for not running a full investigation into what happened in Libya that night, and said in the recent decision that “Secretary Clinton used a private email server, located in her home, to transmit and receive work-related communications during her tenure as Secretary of State.”

Right now, officials in the White House are planning the transfer of al-Imam to the United States so he can be prosecuted for his alleged crime of organizing an attack that killed four Americans including Ambassador Chris Stevens. There is no timeline for that to happen that has been released to the public.

In September we wrote about a protest against Kris Paronto, a former Army Ranger and one of the members of the CIA’s security team that was stationed in the Benghazi embassy in 2012. Paronto along with two other men spent more than 13 hours fighting Islamic terrorists and was able to help to save over 20 lives. The protest’s early planning stages suggested that they planned to all get tickets for his speech which might offend local Muslims, and for all the ticket holders to not show up to make it look like his lecture was poorly attended. Now, Paronto does speaking tours and book signings for his book The Ranger Way in support of his work.