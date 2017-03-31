VA Keeps Child Molesters, Kidnappers, and Murderers on Payroll

There have been plenty of scandals involving the Department of Veterans Affairs. From long wait times to subpar medical care, Americans have been furious about the treatment our veterans have been receiving at VA hospitals. But when they find out the kind of employees the VA keeps on payroll, they’ll only be even more angry.

Kevin Kenja Campbell was a health aide at the Anchorage, Alaska VA. He also was a convicted child molester, having plead guilty to the felony sexual abuse of a minor in 2002, and was hired despite this criminal background.

Prior to committing sexual abuse against a child, Campbell was also charged with harassment and family violence in 2001, and assault in 2004. But the criminal charges keep on coming: in 2005, he was charged with failing to register as a sex offender, and an alcohol offense in 2009. In 2013, he was charged with another instance of family violence, and plead guilty to disorderly conduct; later in 2013, he was charged again for a DUI, and for leaving the scene of a crime.

In 2015, he was charged with family violence for committing assault in the presence of a child, and just one month later, was charged with felony assault, drug possession, and failure to register as a sex offender.

At the VA, he was kept on the payroll while he served a prison term for stabbing a man with a bottle while skipping work. He kept his salary at least from 2010 until 2015.

But Campbell, at least, wasn’t convicted of killing anyone… like Michael N. Alvin, another VA employee. Nalvin worked as an account technician from 1995 through 1996. The break in employment happened after he drove drunk, hit a man, and left him for dead. According to one employee, Nalvin was completely unrepentant. “He’s as arrogant about it as anyone I’ve ever met. Not ashamed that he killed a guy,” the employee said. Nalvin was released in 2000; the VA not only kept his job for him, but they promoted him upon his release from prison, when he then worked as a civilian pay technician. The VA union president at the time, Kevin McGee, admitted to rallying for Nalvin’s job. “I said give him a chance,” McGee said. “Why not?”

Why might McGee have done that? In addition to working for the VA, Nalvin served as vice president for the local American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) union, and operated a side firm that did the union’s taxes. The president of the union? McGee. The union was found to have tax problems, and McGee was convicted of fraud. Yet McGee was not fired, and Nalvin kept his job.

These are hardly the first criminals of their kind to be employed by the VA; Fredrick Kevin Harris got a VA check while in jail while he awaited charges in the beating death of an elderly veteran. Nice, huh?

According to the Department of Labor, the following bars anyone from working a federal job… like at, say, the VA: “including but not limited to the following examples: Generic criminal offenses; specifically, murder, assault with intent to kill, assault that inflicts grievous bodily injury, rape, arson, extortion, burglary, grand larceny, robbery, bribery, embezzlement and ‘any crime that is equivalent to the above crimes’ … The bar ends 13 years after conviction.”