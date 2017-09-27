WATCH: Taliban Shoot at US Military, “They Don’t Know What’s About to Hit Them”

The Taliban is a terrorist organization that has killed countless people — they’re certainly deadly — but they don’t stand a chance in a firefight against the United States military. One epic video shows why.

In April 2015, the battle was uploaded to the Battle Youtube channel, and opens with soldiers at “The Hornet’s Nest”, in Afghanistan. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Chris Fields points out that he can see “a little bit of movement in the little tertiary valley”. One of the soldiers looks through binoculars, and confirms that there are three terrorists there, hiding.

It turns out those terrorists were snipers — or, rather, wannabe snipers. The soldiers figure that out when a buzzing sound can be heard. “That shot right through us, sir, right here,” one soldier said. Another soldier pointed out that the bullet the terrorists used was “very deadly”, and so they got ready to return fire.

“Let’s get it on!” Fields yelled. “Come on, gunner, you gotta be quicker than that. Get that b**** hot!” And they didn’t go for sniper rifles — no, Fields called in the big guns instead. A translator called in and told the soldiers that the terrorists knew that they weren’t injured, so Lt. Col. Joel Vowell quickly analyzed the situation. “It’s not going to be OK,” he said. “They don’t know what’s about to hit them.”

A jet then flew in and dropped an epic missile strike, completely annihilating the terrorists. “That’ll teach them to shoot at my soldiers,” Vowell said. The jet then got coordinates from the soldiers on the ground and circled around several times to confirm that the terrorists were killed. The soldiers can be heard in the video saying that they were “good bombs”, meaning that the terrorists were, in fact, taken out.

“False bravado was all that was. They see us, they’ve been watching us for a while, they move into position and don’t think we can harm them,” Vowell said. “They just haven’t fought us yet.”

It seems crazy that these terrorists would think that they could shoot at American soldiers without serious repercussions. The Taliban doesn’t have fighter jets on standby, ready to drop missiles at any moment. The United States military does. Maybe they should remember that next time they try to open fire on American troops.

Viewers of the video cheered our troops on in the comments. “At least you are giving those terrorists a quick opportunity to meet Allah! Hope they enjoy their 70 virgins that are waiting for them!!” one person wrote. Another added, “That is what I am talking about!!! Thank you, thank you. Don’t give them an inch brave men and women of our armed forces. You know now that your commander in chief is having your backs and then some, as well as your families. God bless America.”