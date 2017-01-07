My 50 Most Listened to Songs for 2016
1) The Hills: The Weeknd 181
2) The Hatred: Snowgoons 167
3) Drop The World: Eminem and lil wayne 148
4) Beast (Southpaw Remix) [feat. Busta Rhymes]: Rob Bailey & The Hustle Standard 140
5) X Gon’ Give It To Ya: DMX 136
6) I Don’t Dance [Explicit]: DMX feat. Machine Gun Kelly 128
7) Show the World [Explicit]: Rob Bailey & The Hustle Standard 111
8) harder than you think: Public Enemy 107
9) Take Your Money: Twin 89
10) Shimmy Shimmy Ya: Ol’ Dirty Bastard 89
11) Beast (Clean): Rob Bailey & The Hustle Standard 86
12) I’m So Humble [feat. Adam Levine]: The Lonely Island 74
13) You’re All Going Under (feat. Jay Kill & Dana Linn Bailey) 66
14) Workin’ (feat. Alexander King): Big Smo 63
15) The Champ Is Here (Prod By Green Lantern): Jadakiss 62
16) Never Seen Runaway (Lost Soul & Genjo Mix: Jay Kill & The Hustle Standard 60
16) Square Up [Explicit]: Rob Bailey & The Hustle Standard 60
18) Can’t Be Touched: Roy Jones Jr. 59
18) Renegades: X Ambassadors 59
20) Spaz Out (feat. Apathy, King Magnetic, Esoteric & Celph Titled) [Explicit]: Jedi Mind Tricks 58
21) I Walk Alone: Saliva 57
22) The Pride [Explicit]: Five Finger Death Punch 56
23) Answer to No One (feat. JJ Lawhorn): Colt Ford 52
24) On Top Of The World: Imagine Dragons 51
24) Smoking Gun [Explicit]: Jay Kill & The Hustle Standard 51
26) Ninjas in Action: Jumpsteady 50
27) Taking You Down: Egypt Central 49
28) Best Day Of My Life: American Authors 48
29) Unbreakable: Jay Kill & The Hustle Standard Becoming Animal 47
30) Fight Song: Rachel Platten 45
30) Work Hustle Kill [Explicit]: Rob Bailey & The Hustle Standard 45
30) Out Of My Way: Seether 45
30) Try Everything: Shakira 45
34) Young & Dangerous: Jay Kill & The Hustle Standard 44
35) What I Live For [Explicit] 43
35) Who I Am: Avery Watts 42
35) I Wanna Get Better 42
35) Invisible: U2 42
35) Fighting Man: DJ Phone & Drixxxe 42
40) Gdfr (Feat. Sage The Gemini & Lookas): Flo Rida 40
40) Master of the Flying Guillotine [Explicit]: Jumpsteady 40
42) Hungry [Explicit]: Rob Bailey & The Hustle Standard 39
42) Go Forever: Rob Bailey & The Hustle Standard 39
44) Beast [Explicit]: Rob Bailey & The Hustle Standard 38
45) Hold Strong [Explicit]: Rob Bailey & The Hustle Standard 37
46) Long Live the Chief [Explicit]: Jidenna 36
46) B.O.B. [Explicit]: OutKast 36
46) Take Your Time: Sam Hunt 36
49) Pompeii: Bastille 35
49) The Time Is Now: John Cena 35
49) All The Right Moves: OneRepublic 35
49) Never Give a Fxck [Explicit]: Rob Bailey & The Hustle Standard 35
49) First: Cold War Kids 34
John Hawkins