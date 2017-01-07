My 50 Most Listened to Songs for 2016

1) The Hills: The Weeknd 181

2) The Hatred: Snowgoons 167

3) Drop The World: Eminem and lil wayne 148

4) Beast (Southpaw Remix) [feat. Busta Rhymes]: Rob Bailey & The Hustle Standard 140

5) X Gon’ Give It To Ya: DMX 136

6) I Don’t Dance [Explicit]: DMX feat. Machine Gun Kelly 128

7) Show the World [Explicit]: Rob Bailey & The Hustle Standard 111

8) harder than you think: Public Enemy 107

9) Take Your Money: Twin 89

10) Shimmy Shimmy Ya: Ol’ Dirty Bastard 89

11) Beast (Clean): Rob Bailey & The Hustle Standard 86

12) I’m So Humble [feat. Adam Levine]: The Lonely Island 74

13) You’re All Going Under (feat. Jay Kill & Dana Linn Bailey) 66

14) Workin’ (feat. Alexander King): Big Smo 63

15) The Champ Is Here (Prod By Green Lantern): Jadakiss 62

16) Never Seen Runaway (Lost Soul & Genjo Mix: Jay Kill & The Hustle Standard 60

16) Square Up [Explicit]: Rob Bailey & The Hustle Standard 60

18) Can’t Be Touched: Roy Jones Jr. 59

18) Renegades: X Ambassadors 59

20) Spaz Out (feat. Apathy, King Magnetic, Esoteric & Celph Titled) [Explicit]: Jedi Mind Tricks 58

21) I Walk Alone: Saliva 57

22) The Pride [Explicit]: Five Finger Death Punch 56

23) Answer to No One (feat. JJ Lawhorn): Colt Ford 52

24) On Top Of The World: Imagine Dragons 51

24) Smoking Gun [Explicit]: Jay Kill & The Hustle Standard 51

26) Ninjas in Action: Jumpsteady 50

27) Taking You Down: Egypt Central 49

28) Best Day Of My Life: American Authors 48

29) Unbreakable: Jay Kill & The Hustle Standard Becoming Animal 47

30) Fight Song: Rachel Platten 45

30) Work Hustle Kill [Explicit]: Rob Bailey & The Hustle Standard 45

30) Out Of My Way: Seether 45

30) Try Everything: Shakira 45

34) Young & Dangerous: Jay Kill & The Hustle Standard 44

35) What I Live For [Explicit] 43

35) Who I Am: Avery Watts 42

35) I Wanna Get Better 42

35) Invisible: U2 42

35) Fighting Man: DJ Phone & Drixxxe 42

40) Gdfr (Feat. Sage The Gemini & Lookas): Flo Rida 40

40) Master of the Flying Guillotine [Explicit]: Jumpsteady 40

42) Hungry [Explicit]: Rob Bailey & The Hustle Standard 39

42) Go Forever: Rob Bailey & The Hustle Standard 39

44) Beast [Explicit]: Rob Bailey & The Hustle Standard 38

45) Hold Strong [Explicit]: Rob Bailey & The Hustle Standard 37

46) Long Live the Chief [Explicit]: Jidenna 36

46) B.O.B. [Explicit]: OutKast 36

46) Take Your Time: Sam Hunt 36

49) Pompeii: Bastille 35

49) The Time Is Now: John Cena 35

49) All The Right Moves: OneRepublic 35

49) Never Give a Fxck [Explicit]: Rob Bailey & The Hustle Standard 35

49) First: Cold War Kids 34