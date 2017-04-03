WIKILEAKS DROPS BOMBSHELL – CNN Won’t Cover This…

There have been accusations flying about Russian misconduct and interference in the election, but it turns out, all may not be as it seems. A new Wikileaks hack has just been released, and the target? None other than the CIA.

Hundreds of files were released late last week as part of Wikileaks’ Vault 7 series, which focuses on CIA’s Marble software. It is believed that the software can hide hacking attacks, viruses, and trojans. The new release shows that the CIA carried out their own hacking attacks, while blaming Russia, North Korea, Iran, and China.

According to Wikileaks, the software “is used to hamper forensic investigators and anti-virus companies from attributing viruses, trojans and hacking attacks to the CIA” by “hiding… text fragments used in CIA malware from visual inspection.” It also has text examples not just in English, but also in Russian, Arabic, Chinese, Korean, and Farsi. This would mislead forensic investigators into believing that the malware creator did not speak English, but Chinese or Russian instead.

The previous Vault 7 release showed that the Marble software was a massive program, using more code than even Facebook does. It was able to turn things like iPhones and smart TVs into “microphones”.

The knowledge that the CIA can not only hack whoever they want, but make it appear that another country — like, say, Russia — was responsible, casts a large amount of doubt onto the liberal insistence that Russia hacked and interfered with the presidential election.

What do you think about the newest Wikileaks release?