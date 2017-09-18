Dallas School System Considers Changing Schools Named After Jefferson, Franklin, Houston

This is exactly the type of thing that we were warning about: that Lefty Snowflakes who are Offended by everything won’t stop with just Confederate statues and such: they’d move on to considering everything else that Offends them (but shouldn’t)

(Dallas Morning News) Dallas ISD is researching the histories of Ben Franklin, Sam Houston, Thomas Jefferson and 17 other historical figures, looking into whether their connections with slavery or the Confederacy should prompt reconsideration of their names on DISD campuses. Last Thursday, DISD administration recommended changing the names of four schools honoring Confederate generals: Stonewall Jackson, Robert E. Lee, Albert Sidney Johnston and William L. Cabell elementary schools. During that discussion, it was mentioned that there is a much broader list of at least 21 names that bear further investigation, if trustees were compelled to do so. “This was just a very quick review of looking at the biographies of the individuals,” DISD chief of school leadership Stephanie Elizalde told trustees on Sept. 14. “And if there was any association with Confederacy — not making a judgment for or against — just if we saw Confederacy named in it, we then highlighted it. We are now in the process of doing a second [look].” The Dallas Morning News has obtained a copy of that list, which includes Texas revolutionaries and founders such as Sam Houston, James Bowie and William Travis, U.S. presidents Thomas Jefferson and James Madison, and Dallas pioneers James Gaston and William Brown Miller.

But, they’re just doing “more research.” The full list is available at the link, perhaps someone wants to do a bit of research on the other names, but, regardless, just to think that they put Sam Houston, Thomas Jefferson, and Benjamin Franklin on it for further consideration shows that the Left is nuts. And the school board is comprised primarily of Democrats.

Meanwhile

Crews came to finish what they started last week, removing a Confederate statue that has stood for 81 years in Robert E. Lee Park (in Dallas). President Franklin Delano Roosevelt dedicated the statue of the General Lee in 1936 during a renaming ceremony of the park. It will cost some $450,000 to take it down.

Two points: first, since FDR dedicated the statue, he was obviously part of the white supremacy movement, so anything named after him and all monuments and statues must come down.

Second, $450,000? Really? To remove a statue? Really? And Democrats seem confounded when Conservatives say that government wastes public money.

