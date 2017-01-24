Everybody Panic: Trump Has More Power To Quarantine People!

Today’s prognostication of doom has brought the Surrender Monkey back a bit early (he and his compatriots typically do their schtick on Friday), as the NY Times’ Kyle Edwards, Wendy Parment, and Scott Burris hyperventilate

Why the C.D.C.’s Power to Quarantine Should Worry Us

The administration of Donald J. Trump has even more authority to detain people than the Obama administration had during the Ebola crisis. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new regulations this month that give it broad authority to quarantine Americans. The rules outline for the first time how the federal government can restrict interstate travel during a health crisis, and they establish in-house oversight of whether someone should be detained, without providing a clear and direct path to challenge a quarantine order in federal court.

Notice how the Three Snowflakes fail to mention that these regulations were passed during Obama’s time in office. Remember when the media was quick to trot the meme of “inherited problems”? If these three NY Times Snowflakes are so concerned, perhaps they should have had that concern when Team Obama was passing regulations willy nilly over the past 8 years. But, hey, now

State and local authorities had previously been the ones to usually deal with issues like this during epidemics. Now the administration of Donald J. Trump has even more authority to detain people than the Obama administration had during the Ebola crisis. It's imperative that whenever the next outbreak hits, emergency health measures are grounded in scientific evidence and guided by clear, fair rules to protect people from wrongful deprivation of their liberties.

The Three Snowflakes mention two incidents: first, when Governor Chris Christie detained a nurse, Kaci Hickox, who had returned from Ebola ravaged Sierra Leone. You know who Christie was trying to protect? The general public, since Hickox loved going out in public with lots of people around, rather than staying at home. Perhaps Christie went too far. Then imagine had she spread Ebola around, and how the media would have destroyed not Hickox, but Christie.

Also mentioned was a bubonic plague outbreak. In 1900. When the Democrats in charge quarantined all the Chinese in San Francisco’s Chinatown. To which the Three Snowflakes write

Given this history, we want to ensure that federal officials applying the new regulations will act on the basis of science and evidence and not on politics and public fear.

1900.

Remember, though, this is all about Trump Derangement Syndrome, so

During the 2014 Ebola outbreak, Mr. Trump tweeted, contrary to the judgment of Ebola experts, that West Africans and American health care workers returning from “Ebola-infected countries” should be barred from entering the United States. During his campaign, he said that Mexican immigrants bring “tremendous infectious disease” across the border, which is a lie. Given this history, we cannot dismiss the possibility that his administration would respond to an epidemic (real or feared) in a way that is sensational, discriminatory or ignorant of science.

First, 77% of citizens agreed with a travel ban. That was a rise in a week from 6 in 10. Because Ebola is rather scary.

As far as bringing infectious disease across the border? Trump may have overstated it, but, in fact, many illegals, not even necessarily Mexicans, but those sneaking across from other nations, are bringing disease. But, hey, this is about TDS, and scaremongering what Trump may possibly maybe could we feel it could happen. Doomsaying prognostication, which is what passes for journalism these days.