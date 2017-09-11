The Kind of Person Buildings Will Be Named After Instead of Thought Criminals

When everyone who can be accused of having failed to comply in all respects with current conceptions of political correctness has been erased, buildings will need new names. Will they get neutral names, so as to offend no one? No. To the victors go the spoils. That’s why the militant liberals at University of California, Berkeley want to rename Barrows Hall — named after former university president, anthropologist, and alleged racist David Barrows — to something more consistent with contemporary campus values:

The [Black Student Union] insisted that Barrows Hall be renamed after Black Panther Assata Shakur, a convicted cop killer who escaped from prison in 1979 and fled to Cuba. Shakur is on the FBI’s list of most wanted terrorists.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

If you want to know what people are, look to what they revere. For her cold-blooded murder of New Jersey State Trooper Werner Foerster, Assata Shakur (a.k.a. Joanne Chesimard) is regarded as a role model not only among Black Lives Matter types, but also by liberal fellow travelers in the Women’s March and at ESPN.

If progressives prevail, her face may one day appear on our currency.

On a tip from TCS III. Hat tip: PJ Media. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.