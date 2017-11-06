Moonbat Breaks Five of Rand Paul’s Ribs, Is Charged With Misdemeanor

Moonbat Breaks Five of Rand Paul's Ribs, Is Charged With Misdemeanor
Rand Paul is one of a tiny handful of Senators with any discernible principles, making it all the more horrifying that he was assaulted from behind while mowing his lawn, leaving him with five broken ribs:

Senior Adviser Doug Stafford said it is unclear when the Republican senator will return to work since he is in “considerable pain” and has difficulty getting around, including flying. Stafford said this type of injury is marked by severe pain that can last for weeks to months. …

Police arrested 59-year-old Rene Boucher on Saturday and charged him with misdemeanor fourth-degree assault with a minor injury. Boucher lives next door to Paul and his wife, according to Warren County property records.

Boucher was released from jail Saturday on a $7,500 bond.

It seems assaulting a Senator is considered no big deal these days.

Paul’s injuries include three displaced fractures…

“Displaced rib fractures can lead to life-threatening injuries such as: hemopneumothorax, pneumothorax, pneumonia, internal bleeding, laceration of internal organs and lung contusions. Senator Paul does have lung contusions currently,” Stafford explained.

As you might guess, Paul’s alleged assailant is a barking moonbat, although the specific motive for the assault is unclear. Like James Hodgkinson, who inflicted nearly fatal injuries on Rep. Steve Scalise in June, he is a fan of Bernie Sanders. He has screamed on Facebook that he wants Robert Mueller to “fry Trump’s gonads.”

