Moonbats Submit to Demasculinization by Brainwashing

One advantage of identifying math and science as inherently racist is that abolishing them will free up more time to study toxic masculinity:

[T]he pilot Rethink Masculinity class [is] a partnership between the Washington, D.C., Rape Crisis Center, Collective Action for Safe Spaces, and ReThink, an organization that works to prevent sexual assault. The program bills itself as a class where men “learn how social constructs of masculinity harm them and the people around them, and work to construct healthier [i.e., less masculine] masculinities.”

Reports a participant in the 2-month program,

“We spoke of emotional labor, consent, violence, communication, empathy, and vulnerability,”

Learning vulnerability was difficult, because he was “trained and conditioned to be tough growing up.” But it appears moonbattery has cured him of that.

Similar programs are available at colleges,

including the Men’s Project at the University of Wisconsin, Masculinity 101 at Brown, and the Duke Men’s Project at Duke.

Even The Experts doubt that wallowing through one of these sordid classes will make any “real-world difference.” Maybe social engineers should cut to the chase and employ castration.

