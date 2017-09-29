Moonbattery: Library Considers Dr. Seuss To Be “Racist Propaganda”

A library in Massachusetts had a moonbat meltdown over the gift over some Dr. Seuss books. Why? Because they were given by Melania Trump

Raise your hand if you agree that this same librarian would have sqee’d had the books been sent by Michelle Obama.

The librarian wrote that rather than sending books to a well-funded elementary school in Cambridge, Trump should instead be devoting resources to schools in “underfunded and underprivileged communities” that are “marginalized and maligned by policies put in place by Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.” Critics view DeVos, a billionaire who has worked for decades to promote school choice, or alternatives to traditional public schools, as one of the most anti-public-education secretaries in the department’s history.

In Moonbat World, a simple gift can’t be accepted without a Social Justice freakout. Hey, perhaps the librarian can give up her cushy job and go work in one in an “underfunded and underprivileged community”? Of course, the budgets for school libraries are set at the state and local level, so, perhaps she should complain to those, but, then she would have to complain to Democrats, who mostly control the schools in the underfunded and underprivileged communities.

The school itself stated that the librarian wasn’t authorized to speak for the school, nor accept or reject the books on her own say so. And they seemed pretty ticked off that she did this, as we read down in the story.

Anyhow, you know who else is a fan of Dr. Seuss?

But the author still has many admirers, including President Obama, who said he is “still a big Dr. Seuss fan” when he visited a library in Southeast Washington in 2015. He hailed Seuss as “one of America’s revered wordsmiths” in a presidential proclamation on 2016’s Read Across America Day.

Huh.

