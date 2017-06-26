Rainbow Family Naked Hippies Infest Eastern Oregon, Permits Not Required

Some hippies got haircuts and set about destroying society from within by infesting the media/academia/government establishment. Others are still living in the Summer of Love. Currently the latter group is descending upon Eastern Oregon:

The U.S. Forest Service acknowledged there isn’t much it can do about a “Rainbow Family” gathering expected to bring thousands of counter-culture types to the Malheur National Forest in Eastern Oregon over the next two weeks. The organizers don’t have a permit, and the Forest Service’s response to that has angered area residents such as rancher Loren Stout, who lives near the gathering spot and has a federal grazing permit on land adjacent to it. He said the Forest Service would punish ranchers if they ignored permit requirements and tapped a spring for drinking water like the Rainbow Family has done. Stout said it took him two years to get a National Environmental Policy Act permit to drill an exploratory mining hole.

But the Rainbow Family of Living Light doesn’t need no stinking permits. They are moonbats indulging in moonbattery, not ranchers trying to put food on our tables.

An estimated 500 to 700 people have already set up camp at Flagtail Meadow off of Forest Road 24, near the towns of Seneca and John Day. The 46th annual National Rainbow Gathering could draw 15,000 to 20,000 July 1-7, and is being held without a permit required of anyone else who would want to stage such an event on federal forest land.

Here’s what the region is in for:

On a Facebook page set up for this year’s event https://www.facebook.com/groups/246284825703234/, one person posted, “If we were in control we would all have free energy, everyone would be housed and fed and we’d be having song circles every day.” “What is the pants policy at this event?” another poster asked. He was assured that nudity should be expected.

If you live in the area, stay in your home and draw the curtains. Naked hippies will be cavorting and vomiting utopian Marxism in the woods.

Too bad they can’t be relocated to Portland, where they would be less out of place.

A Rainbow Family hippy freakazoid.

