Say, Can SNL Take Down Trump Or Something?

This is seriously where liberals are going with their Trump Derangement Syndrome. Looking at a show which is supposed to be sketch comedy, but is essentially serving as a political venue for one political leaning. A show which pretty much refused to even lightly make fun of Mr. Obama and his people for eight years. Now, though, we get, in the opinion section of CNN

Can SNL topple the Trump administration? Saturday Night Live is clearly no longer content to just comically fillet Donald Trump. As we saw again in this Saturday night’s episode, they are increasingly going after key members of his staff. And if recent media reports are accurate, this seems to be rattling Trump and causing dissension within his administration.

Whatever happened to “let’s just be original and funny?”

The show opened with Melissa McCarthy reprising her hilarious role from last week as Spicer. This time Spicer tried to remain in control but as time went on he lost it. Soon Spicer was hawking goods for Ivanka Trump's clothing line, which Nordstrom pulled this week for poor sales. And Spicer even comically commented on the racist underpinnings of Trump's "extreme vetting" plan by using a white Barbie doll who easily walks by TSA security agents before a brown skinned "Moana" doll is immediately subjected to a pat down.

Is this the best they have? Sneering nastiness? Which then moved on to the same against Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Even during the early years, SNL tended to laugh with Presidents and their people, not take nasty shots. They made good natured fun of Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, and Jimmy Carter. Gerald Ford liked Chevy Chase’s playing of him so much that Chase was included in several Ford appearances.

Then they ran another skit, this one blasting Kelleyann Conway

Moments later when Tapper arrives at his apartment, he’s confronted — in a loose parody of the classic film “Fatal Attraction” — by an angry lingerie-clad Conway played by McKinnon. She declares she’s “not going to be ignored” by Tapper or any in the media because, “I just want to be part of the news.”

Just imagine that being run against a liberal: it would be deemed sexist and misogynistic. It would be said to be negative against all women for the portrayal of a powerful women in lingerie. There would be protests outside the SNL studios demanding resignations.

Of course, the Weekend Update portion was focused heavily on Trump and his team. Because comedy or something. And, just to continue the originality, they had Alec Baldwin once again running his Trump schtick. At one point, SNL used to be known for it’s originality. The Coneheads. John Belushi’s samurai schtick. Land shark. Emily Litella. I’m Gumby, damnit! Bill Murray’s lounge singer. Classic bits.

So in a time when polls show many Americans distrust the mainstream media, it may just take SNL and comedians to be the voices of reason. Here’s hoping that week after week SNL helps make America laugh again at Trump — and his administration.

So, just another long political skit that proves it’s partisanship. Preaching the to choir won’t take down Trump, any more than the constant worship of John Oliver will. It all begs the question: why can’t comedy just be comedy? It goes along the same route as “can’t we just watch sports to escape from the daily grind?” Some for award shows, movies, TV shows. Can’t we just get away from highly partisan politics for a change?

Crossed at Pirate’s Cove. Follow me on Twitter @WilliamTeach.