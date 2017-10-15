SNL Goes Misogynistic In Portrayal Of Kellyanne Conway As Pennywise

It’s certainly not the first time Saturday Night Live has portrayed Ms. Conway negatively over her looks, and probably won’t be the last. It’s a pattern with SNL, and other Leftist media outlets, to attack her in a manner that would have them screaming in Offendinitiss if this was against a Democratic woman, and perhaps resounds a little heavier consider that they can barely touch any jokes about Harvey Weinstein, and, in light of Weinstein, a big Democrat, finally being exposed for the sexual harasser, and perhaps rapist, that he is

(Mediaite) Saturday Night Live lampooned Stephen King‘s It tonight by depicting Kellyanne Conway (played by Kate McKinnon) as Pennywise the Dancing Clown. The skit opens up with “Anderson Cooper” losing his rundown notes after they are blown out of his hand and fall down a storm drain. “Kelly-wise” greets Cooper when he looks down the drain, and she tries to entice the CNN host with crazy quotes so he’ll invite her back on TV. When Cooper doesn’t go for it, Conway tries scaring him with headlines about President Trump‘s reelection in 2020. She eventually transforms into Hillary Clinton, who offers Cooper a free copy of her book. × 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now Cooper is unable to resist the temptation, which leads to his arm being bitten off before he’s dragged into the sewers just like poor little Georgie Denbrough.

While this is not a major thing, it highlights the Left’s casual misogyny towards Republican women, something we’ve seen for a long, long time. It should surely be understood that politics is a dirty business, and you enter it at your own risk. However, if Republicans had done this skit (or all the others), every media outlet and Democratic politician would be shrieking about misogyny, would they not? These are the same people who turned an innocuous comment about binders of female candidates for jobs into the Worst Thing Ever against Romney, a guy who is as far from being anti-woman as possible. They claimed misogyny because VP Mike Pence will not meet with woman without his wife present.

Oh, and this was not the only political skit. There was also

And other stuff. Not to go all nostaligic, but, they used to be funny, something most could laugh at and enjoy, regardless of political stripe.

Crossed at Pirate’s Cove. Follow me on Twitter @WilliamTeach.