The Progressive Stack

Americans believe in equality — not coerced equality of outcome, but equality of opportunity. That is, individuals should be judged on their own merits. Liberals, in stark contrast, want to impose a caste system. At the top are privileged groups that have been granted the cherished status of “marginalized” or “oppressed.” At the bottom are members of the core population that cultural Marxism exists to destroy. The lower you are in the caste system, the less whatever you have to say deserves to be heard. Moonbats call this the Progressive Stack:

The “progressive stack” is a method to order speakers and participants by race and gender along a “social justice” hierarchy. Women “of color” come first, men “of color” next, then white women, and at the back of the line, white men. The progressive stack is all over the news the last few days because a graduate student Teaching Assistant at the University of Pennsylvania, Stephanie McKellop, bragged on Twitter about using the progressive stack in class, as we reported in U. Penn Teaching Assistant Calls on White Male Students Last, Because “Social Justice”…

Ivy League University of Pennsylvania’s Stephanie McKellop, whose tweets are currently protected, announced the following:

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now I will always call on my Black women students first. Other POC get second tier priority. WW come next. And, if I have to, white men.

POC = People of Color; WW = white women.

This is an explicit example of what was established during the Occupy Wall Street infestations as the Progressive Stack, as explained in this video.

When they bark about “equality,” leftists mean that they want to make the identity groups they exploit more equal than those they hope to oppress.

Cross-posted at Moonbattery.