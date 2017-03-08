Women’s Lit Class Inspires Michigan Student to Self-Harm, Hate Hoax

Mental illness and moonbattery are natural partners. But when they team up, the results are always unfortunate:

Halley Bass [age 21] admitted in court that she fabricated a story about a strange man scratching her face in downtown Ann Arbor on Nov. 15. “I was suffering from depression at the time,” Bass told Judge Elizabeth Pollard Hines. “I made a superficial scratch on my face. It was visible and I was embarrassed about what I’d done. So I made up a story and told a friend that a stranger had done it while I was walking. I was encouraged to report it to the police. I made the mistake of doing that.”

As is the case for so many false reports, political propagandizing was the motive:

At the time, Bass claimed her attack was part of the [supposed] surge in hate crimes following the election of Donald Trump a week earlier. She told police she was targeted for wearing a solidarity pin connected to Great Britain’s “Brexit” vote.

Here’s how she explained her solidarity pin to the police, after claiming a 45-year-old white guy scratched her:

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

“The significance of the safety pins is that … to sort of like to show a solidarity with immigrants who feel threatened by Brexit. Um … but now it’s … for people who feel threatened by president elect, Trump’s his name … Um so it was, it was to show, yeah, solidarity with the people like we show your fear and we want to help you get through it.”

After the police wasted their valuable time scouring surveillance footage to check out her story, and thereby found it to be fake, the hate hoaxer confessed:

Bass admitted to scratching her own face with the pin after becoming upset during a Woman’s Literature class at the University of Michigan, according to the Ann Arbor Police Department report. … “I had been in a discussion in my women’s lit weirdly and there were a few people in my class that sort of said some things that scared me,” she said. “…It was more like I wanted a concrete reason to be scared then to just talk, I guess.”

A piece mentioned linking millennial moonbattery to mental illness may shed light on this story.

On tips from Dave F and J. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.