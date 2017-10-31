Angry Pelosi Pushes For Russia Investigation Independent of Mueller’s Special Counsel [VIDEO]

Wow, that didn’t take long. Nancy Pelosi issued a call for an independent investigation into Trump campaign collusion with Russians just moments after Special Counsel Robert Mueller unsealed indictments for campaign operatives Paul Manafort and Rick Gates, who have turned themselves in to federal authorities. Wait… I thought Mueller’s was an independent investigation? I guess she wants a second opinion and I have a good idea why. Say it with me… Podesta. You see, it’s not just Manafort and Gates that are being snagged here.

Tony Podesta stepped down from the Podesta Group yesterday. Podesta is handing over full operational and financial control to longtime firm CEO Kimberley Fritts, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the meeting. Fritts and a senior group of the Podesta team will be launching a new firm in the next one or two days. Sources said the transition has been in the works for the past several months. So, they knew what was coming. Repeat after me… ACORN. And Pelosi knows all this, so she’s trying to put the emphasis back on Trump at all costs.

Pelosi ranted on about the collusion between Trump and Russia, but not a peep on recent revelations on Hillary Clinton’s ties to a discredited dossier about Trump and Russia. Not even a hint at the Uranium One scandal either. Here’s what she did say:

Even with an accelerating Special Counsel investigation inside the Justice Department, and investigations inside the Republican Congress, we still need an outside, fully independent investigation to expose Russia’s meddling in our election and the involvement of Trump officials. Defending the integrity of our democracy demands that Congress look forward to counter Russian aggression and prevent future meddling with our elections.

In other words, she wants someone who can be bought and controlled.

The indictments of Paul Manafort & Rick Gates underscore need for an outside indpt commission to #FollowTheFacts. https://t.co/FNsocZ0JFB — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) October 30, 2017

Both Manafort, who was Trump’s campaign manager, and his business associate Gates were asked to surrender in response to charges from Mueller’s investigation into accusations that the campaign colluded with Russia to defeat Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Manafort was released on a $10 million bail and Gates was released on $5 million.

Fun fact, just to hit both sides here. Manafort had a lobbying business with Roger Stone decades ago. Trump has known him for decades as well. Which makes this even worse. Manafort was being paid by the Russians and by the Podesta Group just before he joined Trump’s campaign. Maybe that should be investigated as well.

Manafort will probably flip on Podesta, not Trump in all this. But it will be interesting to see how it plays out. There are many more dominoes to fall and more arrests are on the way. This is just the beginning of a DC lobbyist crackdown on both sides of the political aisle. Check out Tucker Carlson below on the latest coming out of DC.