HAH! 2 Dems Humiliate Themselves While Trying to Trash Flynn [VIDEO]

I so enjoy watching asshats like Nancy Pelosi and Elijah Cummings beclown themselves. They did not disappoint yesterday. Both of them rushed in front of the press with the same talking points trying to bash Michael Flynn and President Trump. They made utter fools of themselves by quoting fake tweets from a parody account. Yep, they both fell for fakes news and so did a number of other prominent Democrats. Suckers. Pelosi went on for two stupendously stupid minutes blathering about ‘scapegoats’. She’s got Botox of the brain.

It was like watching idiots on parade. It would have only taken a few minutes to verify what they were quoting, but they just couldn’t wait and it backfired. “I didn’t know until I heard from our colleague that the tweet of General Flynn today was ‘scapegoat,’” Pelosi said. “Do you know what a ‘scapegoat’ is? That means in a community where people want to absolve themselves of guilt, they get a goat and heap all the ills onto the goat and then they run the goat out of town. So the inference to be drawn from his statement (is) that other people have blame that should be shared in all of this.” Now, that is the very definition of ‘reaching’.

From the Conservative Tribune:

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

First, they brought you fake news. Now, the Democrat Party is bringing you the latest things in hoax trends: fake legislators! That’s at least my takeaway from Tuesday statements from House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California and Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland, who both made strongly worded comments to the press and public about a tweet from a fake Michael Flynn Twitter account. Yes, apparently, Twitter’s been around for a decade already and Reps. Pelosi and Cummings (and/or their assistants) still don’t know how that whole blue check mark thing works. Unreal. According to The Hill, the fake account tweeted a fake statement by Flynn about his resignation as national security adviser that included the word “scapegoat.” Cummings and Pelosi were at a news conference when someone passed along the fake tweet as something real. “Something is wrong here,” Cummings said. “Madam Leader, just this morning Flynn tweeted — and this is a quote here — ‘scapegoat,’ end of quote,” he continued. “Scapegoat. He basically describes himself as a scapegoat. “I believe we need to hold a public hearing with Flynn to get to the bottom of this. If there was any emergency at this moment in the history of this country, this is the moment,” said the Democrats’ ranking member of the House Oversight Committee.

This all started with the New York Times publishing this falsehood. Don’t they check anything over there anymore? The account on Twitter has now been removed… figures… liberals run Twitter and don’t want to be embarrassed further over this. Too late… the Internet is forever. BuzzFeed reporter Ema O’Connor captured the moment an aide explained to Pelosi that the tweet was not actually from Flynn:

Aide tells Pelosi the "scapegoat" Flynn tweet was fake, "what do you mean it's fake?" She says. pic.twitter.com/tLNQswqfpb — Ema O'Connor (@o_ema) February 14, 2017

Man, Pelosi’s face is priceless as one of her aides breaks the news to her. It’s the ultimate shocked face. Pelosi is on a tear and has made a fool of herself continuously since Trump was inaugurated. It’s so much fun to watch. Just popcorn worthy.