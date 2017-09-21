Nancy Pelosi Celebrates Illegal Aliens Breaking Law – Tucker Carlson Puts Her In CHECK! [VIDEO]

There is no one out there quite like Fox News host Tucker Carlson. He does his homework, has a razor sharp wit and is absolutely fearless. I don’t always agree with him, but I respect the heck out of him. It was a joy to see him rip into Nancy Pelosi for praising the families of DREAMers for doing a “great thing” for the country by illegally bringing their children into the United States. That’s just twisted and perverse. “Their families did a great thing for our country, bringing these kids here who are working, who are in the military, who are in school, who are a brilliant part of our future,” Pelosi said at a press conference earlier on Wednesday. She calls criminals ‘patriotic’. SMH.

Let’s be honest here… the only reason the left cares sooo much about illegal aliens is because they are a voting base for them. If they get 11 to 30 million illegals to become permanent citizens in the US (or even if they don’t as long as they screw with voter IDs), they win. They will add enough votes to their party to stay in power forever, or at least they think they will. So, when Pelosi goes on and on and on about how brave and patriotic illegal aliens are, she doesn’t mean it. She’d sell her soul and probably already has to keep Democrats in control.

“Breaking our laws is now a great thing, says one of our country’s chief lawmakers. People who ignore the legislation Congress writes, should be congratulated for it, says one of Congress’ top leaders,” Carlson said, noting the contradiction of lawmakers encouraging lawbreaking. That’s because Democrats have no use for the rule of law when it doesn’t serve their agenda.

“That’s more than perverse. This is what it looks like when the people in charge of a country decide to destroy it. Their motive? it’s always the same, political power. They lost it, they want it back — even if it means hurting the people they are sworn to protect. Democrats alienated the middle of the country during the Obama years but they have no plans to convince those voters to return,” he continued. “Instead, they plan to replace them with new and more reliable voters from abroad and damn the consequences for the rest of us. That’s why they are far more upset about DACA than they are about the opioid crisis. That’s why they care more about preventing a border wall than they do about raising the wages of American workers. It’s not complicated. What’s amazing is they are now saying it out loud.”

And of course, Tucker is right. The only amazing thing here is the left is up front about it. Pelosi surrounded herself at this press conference with young illegal aliens pushing DACA. But a bunch of illegal aliens showed up demanding all of them be legalized. Pelosi isn’t far enough to the revolutionary left for these people. Make no mistake, there are many on the right who want them here too for cheap labor and other reasons. It’s monstrous and it makes a joke of the rule of law.

In the end what matters to these politicians is power. They don’t give a flying crap about us and never have. If it fits their interests, they’ll do it and promote it. If not, meh. The plan all along was to do away with our borders and change the voting demographic in America forever. That’s part of the communist agenda and Pelosi is a communist, no doubt about it. Tucker nailed this one. Good for him.