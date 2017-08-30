Nancy Pelosi Denounces Violent ‘Antifa’ Protesters – Says They Deserve ‘Unequivocal Condemnation’

This really surprises me. Nancy Pelosi came out with a strong statement last night against Antifa, saying they deserve unequivocal condemnation. This looks to be a split from a lot of those on the left that harangued Trump for condemning radicals on the left and their violence. Looks like she couldn’t stomach the violence from Antifa in Berkeley this last weekend. But the left and the media have nurtured and promoted this hatred. They own it.

These are violent radical communists who are now running wild in our major cities. Since I consider Pelosi a communist as well, either she is saying this for show or she doesn’t like the more messy parts of the left’s radical nature. She better buckle her seat belt because I think it’s only just getting started. After calling for the censure of President Trump over Charlottesville, she feigns shock over Antifa. They were a big part of the violence there that took a young woman’s life. There were no innocent participants that day.

From Breitbart:

Democratic House Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) issued a statement late Tuesday denouncing violent left-wing "Antifa" protesters, saying they deserve "unequivocal condemnation" — a move that marks a significant shift away from a Democratic narrative that attacked President Trump for highlighting violence from the "alt-left." Pelosi released the statement in the wake of the latest bout of left-wing violence in Berkeley, California, over the weekend. "Antifa" protesters jumped barricades and assaulted peaceful demonstrators at a right-wing event on Sunday. The events are the latest in a number of violent acts by the left-wing thugs, often seen all clad in black and smashing windows, but many acts have been largely ignored by the mainstream media. Yet since President Trump highlighted the largely unreported left-wing violence aurrounding the events of Charlottesville, Virginia, such acts have slowly been receiving more coverage. Pelosi had previously called for the House to censure Trump over his response to Charlottesville, but with the increasing rise of left-wing violence, on Tuesday she released a statement condemning the left-wing rioters.

“Our democracy has no room for inciting violence or endangering the public, no matter the ideology of those who commit such acts,” Pelosi said in a statement. “The violent actions of people calling themselves Antifa in Berkeley this weekend deserve unequivocal condemnation, and the perpetrators should be arrested and prosecuted.” I find Pelosi’s statement heartening, but pretty much symbolic. “In California, as across all of our great nation, we have deep reverence for the Constitutional right to peaceful dissent and free speech,” she said. “Non-violence is fundamental to that right. Let us use this sad event to reaffirm that we must never fight hate with hate, and to remember the values of peace, openness and justice that represent the best of America.” She might want to send a memo to the rest of the Democrats because they don’t seem to get freedom of speech.

Trump was right about both sides. He roundly condemned white supremacists, the KKK and neo-Nazis, but he also went after the left. “Do they have any semblance of guilt? What about the fact that they came charging with clubs in their hands, swinging clubs? Do they have any problem?” he asked. “I think they do.” Yes, they do and in the end, Antifa will be a scourge across the country. They want to burn it all down. Maybe, just maybe… Pelosi senses that and wants to distance Democrats from them before the real violence begins.