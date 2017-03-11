Nancy Pelosi’s ‘Demand Letter’ To House Speaker Ryan Has America CRACKING UP! [VIDEO]

Bwa ha ha ha ha ha!!! Hypocrisy is evidently Nancy Pelosi’s middle name these days. Who can forget her classic quip just before Obamacare was imposed against all of us: “But we have to pass the bill so you can find out what’s in it, away from the fog of controversy.” Ever since she has claimed she was taken out of context, except she wasn’t. Because that is exactly what happened. No one had the time or desire to read a mountain of unreadable attorney-speak, so they just voted for it because Obama. Then everyone did indeed find out what was in it… the crap sandwich to end all crap sandwiches.

Now, Pelosi has the gall to send a letter to Paul Ryan demanding transparency in the Republican healthcare replacement. So transparency for me, but not for thee, Nancy? Botox has definitely migrated to her brain. It was a ‘stern’ letter that had the nerve to lecture him. I hate to break it to this moonbat, but you have no room to lecture on anything and you are no longer in control. So stick a sock in it already.

From the Independent Review Journal:

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) recently sent a stern letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan, lecturing him about the right of the American people to know the "full impact" of the GOP's new health care legislation before it's passed by Congress. "The American people and Members have a right to know the full impact of this legislation before any vote in Committee or by the whole House," Pelosi wrote.

And remember that the Affordable Care Act was passed feverishly by Senate Democrats in a late night Christmas Eve vote in 2009. While I don’t support RINOcare as Mark Levin calls it, at least the Republicans aren’t pulling that crap. I was not thrilled to hear President Trump threaten to primary any Republican who did not support the bill, but that’s the subject of another post. Pelosi has no room to talk here, demand things, lecture or criticize. For all intents and purposes, she was the mother of Obamacare and she is responsible for a lot of the mess and misery we find ourselves in currently.

Pelosi can whine all she wants, but the reality here is that the Republicans control the House, the Senate and the White House. President Trump is in control and he will do what he thinks is best for the country. Her hypocrisy is now a punch line.