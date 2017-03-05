Pelosi won’t condemn blatant sexist joke against Kellyanne Conway [VIDEO]

Nancy Pelosi is a vile, senile woman, who looks like she’s had way too much stretching done to her face. It’s affected her mentally. On CNN, Jake Tapper cornered her on the crude, classless joke that Cedric Richmond at the Washington Press Club foundation annual dinner put forth. Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA) had joked that Conway looked “familiar in that position” when a photograph emerged of her on her knees on a couch in the Oval Office. Obviously, he was relating her to Monica Lewinsky and Bill Clinton. We all know that disgusting tale. But to compare Kellyanne Conway kneeling on a couch in the Oval Office, while taking a picture of black university leaders, is just way, way over the line of decency and decorum. Pelosi would not condemn it… instead she brought up Trump’s crude tape on his comments on women. So much for women’s rights I guess.

The joke was so crude and classless that even Chelsea Clinton came to the defense of Kellyanne Conway. The left is full of such hypocrisy. They screamed over Trump’s Access Hollywood tape and how awful it was, but when one of their own does something crude like this, they deflect and defend. I guess we shouldn’t expect anything else from someone like Nancy Pelosi. She’a quite at home in the gutter.

From Breitbart:

Tapper: I need to ask about this crew joke that was told this week a by a member of your caucus, a Democratic congressman, Cedric Richmond at the Washington Press Club foundation annual dinner, at the expense of White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway. Take a listen. Richmond (on tape): And you can just explain to me that, that circumstance, because she really looked kind of familiar in that position there. Tapper: Leader Pelosi, the joke was sexist, it was disgusting. Shouldn’t the congressman apologize to Kellyanne Conway? And, honestly, where is the Democratic Party in expressing outrage about this? Pelosi: I wasn’t at the dinner. I’m just finding out about this. The fact is, I’m still in sort of a state of “What is going on here?” that the person who occupies the White House is a person who was on that Hollywood video, that said the crude things he says about women. You all are criticizing Cedric for something he said in the course of the evening — and he maybe should be criticized for that, I just don’t know the particulars. But I do, every day, marvel at the fact that somebody who said the gross and crude things that President Trump said — he wouldn’t even be allowed in a frat house, and he’s in the White House.

On this same show, Pelosi went on to call President Trump the Deflector-in-Chief. She leveled that his claiming that Obama conducted unwarranted surveillance of Trump Tower was an authoritarian tactic. No, but what Obama did was and she knows it. She said Trump’s motive for the accusation was simple: “Anything to change the subject from where the heat is. It’s just ridiculous for the president, President Trump, to say that President Obama would ever order any wiretap of an American citizen, any president,” she said. “It’s called a wrap-up smear. You make up something. Then you have the press write about it. And then you say, everybody is writing about this charge. It’s a tool of an authoritarian, to just have you always be talking about what you want them to be talking about. Rather than Russia, we’re talking about, did President Obama do thus and so,” she added.

And yet there would seem to be proof in the media itself of the leaks and a number of people have come forward to verify the surveillance. Both Mark Levin and Andrew McCarthy are saying these are police state tactics. It seems to me that the vileness, authoritarianism and the breaking of our laws is coming from the left and they are the ones deflecting. Pelosi is employing her own tactic here by blaming Trump, who is the victim of the executive overreach by Obama.