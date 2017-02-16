Trey Gowdy Just Took Nancy Pelosi To The CLEANERS After Her Judgment On Flynn! – VIDEO

Trey Gowdy is easily one of the most dependable conservatives in congress right now. He is willing to look into the difficult situations and stand up with integrity and honesty when he needs to do so. With this in mind, he has been a strong proponent of the conservative movement.

He recently spoke out about what makes the situation with Flynn so incredibly frustrating and despicable. He explains that the situation is fundamentally hypocritical given the way that the Democrats handled the oversight and dishonesty of the last eight years while President Barack Obama was in office. It is ironic if you think about the details. Hillary Clinton is never convicted for her plethora of abuse and illegal activity. And yet…. Flynn is facing great risk of prosecution. Is anyone else stumped by this?

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Trey Gowdy made some pretty bold statements about the fundamentally obscene nature of the role that the Democrats played in allowing this kind of thing to exist perpetually in the Obama administration.

Young Conservatives Reported:

He went on Fox News last night to talk about the Mike Flynn situation and he ended up unloading on the Democrats who are all of a sudden concerned about oversight. Here’s the latest example of why people can’t get enough of the guy. Trey Gowdy told Fox News’ Martha MacCallum Tuesday that Nancy Pelosi, Elijah Cummings and the rest of the House Democratic Caucus took “an eight year long vacation from doing oversight on the executive branch.”

Thank heavens someone is willing to say it!