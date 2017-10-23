VIDEO: Nancy Pelosi Struggles To Form Coherent Sentences During TV Interview – Something Wrong?

For years, I have asked what the hell is wrong with Nancy Pelosi. But over the last year, instead of that being rhetorical, I mean it literally. I have two pieces of video here that make my point. In the first one, when Pelosi is asked by MSNBC’s Joy Reid, a dedicated Bernista, about people in her own party wanting her to step down, she looks for all the world as if her brain and face both suffer an instantaneous aneurysm. It’s alarming. Then there is her speech in the second video. She actually calls Robert Mueller ‘mother’. Not a slip… I think it is a brain freeze and an indicator or something very, very wrong with her.

“There is still a contingent on the left side of the Democratic Party — and it’s ironic because you are also a liberal member of the party — that would like to see you ousted as leader,” Reid said. Then the face shift happened. And the slurring of words followed that. I don’t know whether it’s Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s or just after-effects of some kind of stroke. All I know is there is something physically wrong with Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi’s interview was difficult to watch. She spoke about having served a long time. Yes, she has and it is way past time to retire, which is the problem here. “If the Democrats were to retake the House, do you foresee a challenge to your leadership?” Reid asked. “With all due respect, I disagree with your characterization,” Pelosi said. “I have [the] overwhelming support of my caucus. There are some people there who disagree with me, and that’s OK, but I would not say that it’s a challenge from the left, because I am on the left.” Just not far enough on the left for many in her party, who want to go full commie.

I almost feel sorry for Pelosi. She is a master at raising money for the left, but she’s losing control of herself. She can barely communicate coherently anymore. This isn’t a one time thing. This keeps happening over and over and over again. She’s 77, which is the average age of Democrats in power now. Their base is far younger and wants a turn at the wheel. Sooner than later, Pelosi is going to have to relinquish her power whether she wants to or not.

High-ranking Democratic Rep. Linda Sanchez (D-CA) recently said that Pelosi should step aside, along with fellow party leaders Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-ND) and James Clyburn (D-SC). Other Democrats have also called for Pelosi to move on in what MSNBC called an “ugly divide” in the party. Pelosi has defended herself as a “master legislator” in the past after calls for her ouster. Many want to see her stay for the simple reason she is a woman, which is just insane. It’s time to exit stage left for Pelosi. I’m actually worried about her and I don’t even like the woman. The left needs to do something about this for her own good.