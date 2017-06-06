Nikki Haley Asked About Leaving Paris Deal – Shuts Liberals Up With THREE Brutal Words

Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement has many foreign leaders furious. That leaves Nikki Haley, Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations, left to deal with the fallout. On “CBS Today”, Haley was asked about the controversy, and she gave an answer that will have conservatives cheering.

According to Haley, the rest of the world should not be telling the United States how to manage its carbon dioxide emissions. “The rest of the world would like to tell us how to manage our own environment,” she said. “And I think that anybody in America can tell you that we’re best to decide what America should do. We don’t need India, and France, and China telling us what they think we should do. American sovereignty matters.”

Haley also confirmed that Trump believes that the climate is changing, and also agrees that mankind has a role in why it is happening. But despite that, he still felt it was best to leave the agreeement. “We’ve always been a leader when it comes to the environment. And we’ve always been very conscious of that. And what you’re seeing the U.S. do is making sure we’re taking care of the U.S. first,” she explained.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

“At the end of the day we can debate the minutiae of what is and what isn’t climate change,” she added. “But at – but what we have to look at is the president said he’s going to look out for jobs, he’s going to look out for the economy, and he’s going to look out for America’s interests.”

And while other countries may not like what the United States does, it doesn’t make the country’s leadership irresponsible, nor does it mean that the administration doesn’t care about climate change, she argued in conclusion. “But we’re always going to be a good international citizen. It’s what we’ve always done. We’ve always been conscious of the environment. We’re not going to stop doing that.”

Do you agree with Nikki Haley?