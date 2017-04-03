BREAKING: North Korean Defector Makes TERRIFYING Statement [VIDEO]

A high profile North Korean defector is telling the West they had better take Kim Jung Un seriously. He sees nukes as his guarantee that he won’t be overthrown evidently. And he’s so paranoid, that if he sees one American tank or any move he considers provocative, he’ll launch nukes at us and South Korea. My bet would be that he would detonate three nukes over the US for the EMP effect, taking us back to the stone age because we have not fortified our power grid. He’s dangerously insane and we really should not ignore the threat coming from the Hermit Kingdom.

Thae Yong Ho, a former deputy ambassador in London and the most high-profile North Korean defector in two decades, says that the world should be prepared. He gave an interview to NBC laying all of this out. In it, he says that Kim Jung Un is fully prepared to use his missiles and nukes. He also sagely points out that the only way to stop him is to take him out. I believe we have a SEAL team training to do just that.

From NBC:

SEOUL, South Korea — A senior North Korean defector has told NBC News that the country’s “desperate” dictator is prepared to use nuclear weapons to strike the United States and its allies. Thae Yong Ho is the most high profile North Korean defector in two decades, meaning he is able to give a rare insight into the secretive, authoritarian regime. According to Thae, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is “desperate in maintaining his rule by relying on his [development of] nuclear weapons and ICBM.” He was using an acronym for intercontinental ballistic missiles — a long range rocket that in theory would be capable of hitting the U.S. “Once he sees that there is any kind of sign of a tank or an imminent threat from America, then he would use his nuclear weapons with ICBM,” he added in an exclusive interview on Sunday. Thae was living in London and serving as North Korea’s deputy ambassador to the United Kingdom when he and his family defected to South Korea and were announced to the world in August.

While Thae was not directly involved in North Korea’s weapons program, he believes that the country has reached a ‘very significant level’ of development. Thae has previously said the country is aiming to complete its development of nuclear weapons by the end of this year. He claimed Kim Jung Un will stop at nothing to develop a nuclear program and would even turn down trillions of dollars if he was offered a pay-off to abandon the nuclear race. I’m not sure I believe that… the North Koreans got into this game of chicken for extortion in the first place. They wanted food for their people and wealth for their leaders. But he may just be that nuts, which makes him much more dangerous.

Rex Tillerson and President Trump have both said all options are on the table concerning North Korea. If the Chinese will not help us stop them, we’ll go it alone. Tillerson has warned North Korea on both their missile program and nuclear testing. South Korea, Japan and the US held a joint naval exercise today aimed at countering missile threats from North Korean submarines, Seoul’s defense ministry said, amid mounting concerns over the North Korean’s weapons program.

Pyongyang is on a quest to develop a long-range missile capable of hitting the US mainland with a nuclear warhead and has so far staged five nuclear tests, two of them last year. Tensions have escalated in the region following a series of missile launches by North Korea in recent months and reports suggesting Pyongyang may be preparing another atomic test. Time is running out and we will soon have to dance with North Korea. Wonder who will blink first.