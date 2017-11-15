JUST IN: Kim Jong-Un Sentences President Trump To DEATH Over ‘Short and Fat’ Comments [VIDEO]

North Korea has officially sentenced President Trump to death… for whatever that is worth. Although, if I were in charge, I would consider that an act of war, but that’s why I’m not in charge. Looks like Rocketman is touchy. The North Koreans claim that the death sentence is for insulting Kim Jong-Un. Meh. While in South Korea, Trump meant to visit the DMZ, but fog scuttled those plans. The NoKos called him a coward for it. “It wasn’t the weather. He was just too scared to face the glaring eyes of our troops.” Tell you what, keep it up. America will teach you what real fear is.

There was a ton of name calling too. They slammed Trump as an “old slave of money” and a “depraved guy” who is “just a hideous criminal sentenced to death by the Korean people.” Oh, but there’s more. The face of Trump is a symbol of wolf-like U.S. imperialism evidently. They called Trump an old lunatic, a mean trickster and a human reject as well. They also said a rabid dog’s barking can never frighten the Korean people. What are we five? And as far as ‘rabid’ goes, North Korea fits that bill nicely.

Wait, there’s more! “He will be forced to pay dearly for his blasphemy any moment. The worst crime for which he can never be pardoned is that he dared malignantly hurt the dignity of the supreme leadership of the DPRK,” state-run newspaper Rodong Sinmun wrote. Maybe the little troll got his itty bitty feelings hurt over this:

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

What? ‘Short and fat’ bothers the petulant communist dictator? Please. I’m sure he also got his panties in a twist over this: “Do not underestimate us. And do not try us.” Trump also left the door open to negotiation, although I don’t know why he bothers. He said it “makes sense for North Korea to come to the table to make a deal.”

This all followed a home run speech by Trump in South Korea this past week. He warned Kim Jong-Un to not underestimate the U.S., at one point directly addressing the North Korean leader: “The weapons you are acquiring are not making you safer. They are putting your regime in grave danger. We will not allow American cities to be threatened with destruction. We will not be intimidated,” he added. “The world cannot tolerate the menace of a rogue regime that threatens it with nuclear devastation.”

The Rodong Sinmun editorial blasted Trump for “spouting all sorts of rubbish” in his speech in Seoul that “[painted] a black picture of the happy life of the great Korean people.” You mean the life the North Korean people lead under a communist tyrant who is starving them to death? That ‘happy life’? I think the people themselves in North Korea would disagree.

Of course, President Trump might want to take the short fat troll a little seriously. Paul Bedard at the Washington Examiner wrote in his “Washington Secrets” column that the White House “is being warned that North Korea is mapping plans for a ‘devastating’ attack on the United States with an atmospheric nuclear explosion that would disable the nation’s electric grid, potentially leading to the deaths of virtually all impacted.” He said President Trump “is being urged to create a special commission to tackle the potential for an electromagnetic pulse attack, one similar to the iconic Manhattan Project.” I think we are going to have to dance with Kim Jong-Un. But that death sentence won’t be for Trump.