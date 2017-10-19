RED ALERT: N. Korea Makes TERRIFYING ANNOUNCEMENT – It’s Happening

North Korea continues with their threats. This time, they say they will stage an “unimaginable” strike on the U.S. amid tensions over Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs. “The U.S. is running amok by introducing under our nose the targets we have set as primary ones. The U.S. should expect it would face unimaginable strike at an unimaginable time,” the North’s Korean Central News Agency said Thursday. The targets they refer to are the joint U.S. and South Korean military drills in waters off the Korean Peninsula with the U.S. aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan.

These particular military exercises will continue through Oct. 26th. We are also running evacuation drills of all Americans out of South Korea, which is an even bigger indicator of impending war. President Trump has said that the U.S. will “totally destroy” North Korea if they resort to using weapons against the U.S. or its allies. Pyongyang has repeatedly used dramatic language to threaten Washington. Trump has responded with heated rhetoric. The difference is that Trump means what he says and it is yet to be seen if Kim Jong-Un does as well.

North Korea fired two intercontinental ballistic missiles in July and conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test last month. They are threatening a test of a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific as well. They have also stolen, as well as developed, black-out technology to take down our power grid. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says there will be diplomacy until the first bomb drops. Whatever that means. Diplomats from the U.S., South Korea and Japan met in Seoul on Wednesday to discuss how to respond to North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.

Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan said Washington views diplomacy as the primary means for solving the crisis, but it must be prepared for “any eventuality.” Part of the problem here is that we keep getting mixed signals from Washington over whether diplomacy is exhausted or still in the works. I doubt it is the latter. North Korea is now our biggest threat. But along with them, and in fact backing them up, is China, Russia and Iran.

“The latest exercise is aimed at maintaining readiness against North Korea’s naval provocation and improving capabilities to carry out joint operations,” a South Korean navy spokesman told reporters. The 10-day drills are taking place on the southern side of the maritime border known as the Northern Limit Line, the spokesman added. The U.S. Navy said earlier that the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier and two U.S. destroyers would take part. The North Koreans are calling this a reckless act of war.

Earlier this week, North Korea warned that nuclear war ‘may break out any moment’, amid claims it is developing a missile that can reach the east coast of the U.S. Pyongyang said the “entire U.S. mainland is within our firing range” and threatened severe punishment for America if it “dares to invade out sacred territory.” We are not invading their territory and it is obvious that Trump will not order a strike unless North Korea strikes first. The game of nuclear chicken continues.