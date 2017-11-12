Trump Trolls “Short and Fat” Enemy And It Goes Soooooo Viral

When I first saw Trump’s tweet on this, I thought it was petulant. Now, I think he was trying to be funny. Whatever… it has gone uber viral. Frankly, I personally don’t know whether to laugh or cringe over it. At its purest level, it is the response of a five year-old. First, Kim Jong-Un said this, Trump’s “current trip to our surrounding region is a warmonger’s visit for confrontation to rid the [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] of its self-defensive nuclear deterrence.” Trump fired back, “Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me “old,” when I would NEVER call him “short and fat?” Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend – and maybe someday that will happen!” Yeah… I know you are, but what am I?

Many thought the tweet was bizarre, many thought it was hilarious. He acts like he’s never insulted the little troll and deservedly so. But Trump has – A LOT. With his favorite being ‘Little Rocket Man’. I have no issue with that because, face it, calling murderous despots names is fun, so go for it! But this tweet today was just… odd.

I get it. A response to the little troll’s dig at Trump’s visit to Asia is appropriate here. It was as belligerent, disrespectful and caustic as ever. And the short, fat totalitarian had more input: “Reckless remarks by an old lunatic like Trump will never scare us or stop our advance. On the contrary, all this makes us more sure that our choice to promote economic construction at the same time as building up our nuclear force is all the more righteous, and it pushes us to speed up the effort to complete our nuclear force.” Bring it, you little tubby rodent.

So, I get the sarcasm and humor behind Trump’s tweet. Frankly, I would have ripped away… that’s why we are all thankful I am not president. Trump’s critics were all over him for it. “Reeeealllllly hope when we all wake up tomorrow morning everything’s cool,” MSNBC correspondent Jacob Soboroff tweeted. Honey, things are already ‘not okay’. This is a war dance and the only way it ends is if we take out our enemy or they take us out. #Reality.

Dilbert’s Scott Adams had a wickedly smart take on Trump’s tweet and saw it as a diplomatic opening of sorts. “He means this to be a little bit humorous, even to North Korea,” Adams said. Of course, the North Koreans have absolutely no sense of humor we are aware of. It’s hard to have a funny bone, when you are busy torturing and slaughtering your own people. “This is a calculation that could go wrong … but I think the calculation is that he’s trying to give Kim Jong-Un a way to joke back. If he jokes back, they’re gonna meet.” Yeah… that didn’t work.

Before leaving Vietnam, Trump addressed questions about North Korea at a press conference, saying: “”We want progress, not provocation… We want stability not chaos. We want peace, not war.” Yes, but North Korea doesn’t want peace, they want war and won’t stop until they have it. When Trump was asked about his tweet and whether he wanted to be friends with Kim Jong-Un, he said, “Strange things happen in life.” I detect the strong influence of Xi from China here and that’s not necessarily a good thing.

Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me "old," when I would NEVER call him "short and fat?" Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend – and maybe someday that will happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017