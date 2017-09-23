When US Navy Unveils Insane New Weapon North Korea Is Crapping Their Pants!

President Trump has certainly kept his word on starting to rebuild our military. Much needed funds are now flowing into our military branches to modernize our weaponry and outfit our soldiers with the latest in battle gear. Once again, our military will be the finest on the planet and the strongest under President Trump. We have added 350,000 troops to the Army and 10 to 15 battalions to the Marine Corps. We are also adding 1200 fighter aircraft to the Air Force and 350 surface ships and submarines to the Navy. All needed desperately with the threats that face us globally currently.

In January, President Trump signed an executive order to launch the ‘great rebuilding of the Armed Forces’ which will include new ships, planes, weapons and the modernization of the US nuclear arsenal. Much like Ronald Reagan, President Trump knows that a nation is only as great as their military is. In the Middle East and elsewhere, President Trump is ensuring that “military leaders have the support they need” to accelerate the campaign against the Islamic State and to “build combat readiness now and for the future.” ISIS is finally getting their butt beat instead of being coddled by Barack Obama.

Kim Jong-Un is now threatening to detonate a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific as a great show of strength. In a nuclear game of chicken, he called our President a dotard. Well, I think he’s about to find out that the US can only be pushed so far. He should take a long, hard look at our new weaponry. It’s enough to make him rush in need of a clean pair of skivvies. We have ships coming online that are built to take out tyrants like the leader of the Hermit Kingdom. He should be crapping his pants right about now, but he doesn’t realize who he’s dealing with.

Our first new carrier design since the Nimitz in 1976, will be the Ford class and it will serve our military at least into the 2070’s. Many of their escorts will be late-model Arleigh Burke-class destroyers. These are the “Flight III” updates to the 1980’s design, whose first ship, the DDG-51, was first commissioned in 1991. The Navy has been working on the Future Surface Combatant (FSC) family of ships and they are beautiful.

The great thing about electrical power, unlike such features as 16-inch guns or thick armor plate, is that you can use it for almost anything: If one weapon, sensor, or communications system becomes obsolete, just unplug it and plug in something new. At least, that's the Navy's vision of never-ending modernization. But to upgrade without undue agony, you need to design a ship from the keel up with room to grow and an open architecture into which new components can easily plug and play. That's not how traditional ships like the Arleigh Burke destroyer were designed, which is part of the reason Flight III will probably be the last major upgrade of the class: "We're cramming a lot of stuff in that ship," said Moore. With the Future Surface Combatant, by contrast, the Navy doesn't just want to build a ship, but a floating framework that can keep evolving for decades to exploit new technologies and meet new threats. That's not easy. As much as Moore wants to accelerate, "the ship is going to be out there for the next 40, 50, 60 years, so it's important we don't take any shortcuts," he emphasized. "It's very important that we do diligence on looking at alternatives, looking at the cost, marrying the requirements up to the costs, so at the end we all have an understanding of this is the capability I'm going to buy, this is how much it's going to cost, this is when I'm going to get the capability, this is how long it'll last. If we have that discussion up front with the Future Surface Combatant, we'll avoid some of the typical growing pains that we have for some of these programs."

Peace through strength has always been the way. It’s true today as well. America does not bow to terrorists, despots, dictators or communists. These ships are meant for war and our military is always at the ready to protect America and her allies. This is not a weak and flexible Barack Obama at the helm. This is President Trump, who is leading the strongest and most deadly fighting force on the planet.