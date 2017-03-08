NSA Whistleblower Comes Forward With Stunning Info on Wiretapping: ‘The President Is Absolutely…’

Many liberals have slammed Donald Trump for accusing Barack Obama of wiretapping Trump Tower. Their running narrative is that he has no evidence to prove his claim, and as such, shouldn’t have spoken up. But now, an NSA whistleblower has come forward, and he says that Trump is right — Trump Tower was wiretapped.

The former NSA official came forward on Monday, saying that Trump was “absolutely right” about being wiretapped and monitored. Bill Binney worked for the NSA for 36 years, and resigned in 2001 in protest. “I think the president is absolutely right. His phone calls, everything he did electronically, was being monitored,” he said. “Everyone’s conversations are being monitored and stored.”

Former Attorney General Michael Mukasey, who worked in the Bush administration, also defend Trump’s claims. “This is the difference between being correct and right,” he said. “The president was not correct in saying President Obama ordered a tap on a server in Trump Tower. However, I think he’s right in that there was surveillance and that it was conducted at the behest of the attorney general – at the Justice Department through the FISA court.”

But Binney denied that the wiretapping had anything to do with the FISA court. They are “not even concerned, nor are they involved in any way with the Executive Order 12333 collection,” Binney said. “That’s all done outside of the courts. And outside of the Congress.”

“That’s not the main collection program for NSA,” he explained.

Binney believes that it’s the conversations with the presidents of Australia and Mexico that the NSA wanted to monitor. “I think that’s what happened here,” he said. “The evidence of the conversation of the president of the U.S., President Trump, and the [prime minister] of Australia and the president of Mexico. Releasing those conversations. Those are conversations that are picked up by the FAIRVIEW program, primarily, by NSA.”

