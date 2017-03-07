Freedomworks: These Four Republican Senators are Frauds Who Are Trying To Keep Obamacare in Place

Not every Republican is going to back President Trump and help him repeal and replace Obamacare. In fact, there are four Senators who are fighting to keep it in place.

If you recognize any of these names, you need to get to your nearest voting booth and make sure these chumps do not see another term. There is nothing we need less than than government healthcare.

From FreedomWorks:

FreedomWorks national director of campaigns, Noah Wall, called out four senators for fraud after they said they would not vote for the repeal they supported last term – because it repeals too much of ObamaCare. Sens. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.V.), Cory Gardner (R-Col.), and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska.) backtracked on their support for the reconciliation bill. “Sens. Portman, Capito, Gardner, and Murkowski would be in jail with Bernie Madoff if they had orchestrated such a fraud in the private sector. They have scammed the American people. “They supported a strong repeal bill when they knew President Obama would never sign it, and now they won’t support the same language because President Trump might sign it,” Noah Wall said. “Show voting on one of the most important national issues to scam constituents of their support is a key mark of being part of the DC swamp. Sens. Gardner and Murkowski even voted for the reconciliation bill which repealed the Medicaid expansion during their campaigns, and now they’re outing themselves as the frauds they are.”

These people don’t deserve to call themselves Republicans. They are traitors who don’t care about what the people want or need, they only care about themselves and what they can do to line their own pockets.