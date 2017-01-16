Insurance for Everybody

Despite its infamous fecklessness, the Republican Party has prevented the USA from sliding all the way into socialism by serving as a roadblock to Democrats. But will anyone put up resistance when it is the GOP pushing the runaway statism? Looks like we are about to find out:

Trump said in a weekend interview that he is nearing completion of a plan to replace President Obama’s signature health-care law with the goal of “insurance for everybody” … “We’re going to have insurance for everybody,” Trump said. “There was a philosophy in some circles that if you can’t pay for it, you don’t get it. That’s not going to happen with us.”

Healthcare is a commodity. It can be provided on a free market basis to those willing to pay for it, or it can be provided on a coercive basis. As with other commodities, the former works and is moral, the latter does not and is not.

Trump’s affection for nationalized healthcare has been known all along. He has praised Canada’s dysfunctional system, among the many times he has extolled socialized medicine. He told 60 Minutes, “I am going to take care of everybody. … The government’s gonna pay for it.”

People who brought all this up during the primaries were shouted down. Now it is too late. Unless conservatives in Congress miraculously develop principles and spines, ObamaCare will be followed by something still more socialistic, as was intended by those who imposed it.

