Senate One Step Closer To Repealing Obamacare

It appears as if the repeal is going to be piecemeal, rather than simply toasting the entire thing as on

(Washington Post) The Senate voted 51 to 48 early Thursday to approve a budget resolution instructing House and Senate committees to begin work on legislation to repeal major portions of the Affordable Care Act. The House is expected to take up the legislation Friday. Senate Democrats made a late-night show of resistance against gutting the Affordable Care Act by forcing Republicans to take politically charged votes against protecting Medicare, Medicaid and other health-care programs. The measure narrowly passed without the support of any Democrats. The hours-long act of protest culminated in the early hours of Thursday when Democrats made a dramatic display of rising to speak out against the repeal measure as they cast their votes. The Democrats continued to record their opposition over their objections of Senate Republicans.

Funny, they didn’t stand up for it when it counted, namely, during election season. Only a handful of Democrats campaigned on it in 2010, 2012, 2014, and 2016. Most wanted nothing to do with discussing it.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) also voted no, in part over concerns that GOP leaders have not committed to a plan to replace the Affordable Care Act after it is repealed.

He is correct. There needs to be a replacement plan. But, what if the GOP votes to repeal certain portions, such as the Mandate? How would Democrats vote, putting themselves on the record?

Republicans blocked six amendments from Democrats within the first several hours of voting. Among the failed measures was an attempt to prevent any changes to Medicare or Medicaid, or to reduce the number of people enrolled in private health insurance. Democrats tracked how Republicans voted throughout the night — information that could be used during coming election campaigns, according to Democratic leadership aides who would not speak on the record to divulge internal party strategy.

Well, that’s interesting. Why did they not do that during the previous election seasons? Sure, Leftist groups campaigned on it a bit, but not Democrats up for election.

Republicans have at least a dozen plans for replacement. Trump says he has a very specific one of his own. Let’s get the details down before going ahead. There’s nothing wrong with that.

