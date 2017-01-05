Vox: Trump Advisor Makes It Tougher To Repeal Ocare Or Something

Excitable Ezra Klein does his best to Voxsplain a comment by Kellanne Conway, but, utterly whiffs while simultaneously admitting that Obama lied his mom jeans posterior off

Trump’s “if you like your insurance, you can keep it” moment

One of Trump’s top advisers just made repealing Obamacare much, much harder.

Right there in the headline we see it: Obama lied. Let’s continue

On Monday, Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway was on Morning Joe and was asked about Obamacare. Her recitation of her boss's position likely filled congressional Republicans with dread. https://twitter.com/sahilkapur/status/816380454848720896

Outside of the Leftist Bubble, it’s an innocuous comment which is saying “we want people to have health insurance.” Obama specifically stated that if you like your health insurance, you can keep it.” People couldn’t. And what they obtained to replace it was not as good and more expensive.

This raises one of the central unanswered questions about Donald Trump. We know he wants to repeal Obamacare. But why does he want to repeal it? And how much of a political price is he willing to pay to repeal it? Congressional Republicans are willing to pay a huge political price to repeal Obamacare, just as congressional Democrats paid a political price for enacting it. They’re willing to pay this price because they think repealing Obamacare is important; for years, they have heard, and said, that Obamacare is socialism, it’s a job killer, it’s a government takeover, it’s endless debt, it’s the ruination of the best health care system in the world, it’s free stuff that will create a dependent underclass permanently loyal to the Democratic Party. Yes, taking health insurance from tens of millions of people will be unpopular, but it needs to be done. Sacrifices must be made.

Except, every plan Republicans have crafted has made sure that people will have the same, if not better, health insurance. They’ve taken into account the associated costs and coverages, and worked to make sure they stay the same if not get better. They watched this fiasco, and plan to slow walk replacement so people are not harmed.

Interestingly, Klein as much as admits that Obamacare caused a lot of pain and problems for citizens.

Or it’s possible Trump will go along with his HHS pick and his party on this one and pass a law that rips health insurance from tens of millions of people and throws state health systems into chaos. But if he does that, then this clip of Conway, and his own words on 60 Minutes, is going to haunt him.

As it stands now, the systems are in chaos. Most insurers have dropped out. In quite a few areas, there is only one provider offering insurance. Premiums are skyrocketing, as are deductibles. Many people who have insurance cannot afford to use it. Jobs are being stifled because of the law. You know the hit parade. And it was all based on lies. The people seem to agree, as the collapse of the Democratic Party at the federal, state, and local levels began immediately after the passage of Ocare.

