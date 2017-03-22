WATCH: Conservative Watchgroup Ad Reveals Obamacare is being RESURRECTED by the GOP Establishment!

The Club For Growth has just released a killer ad that shows how the Republicans’ new healthcare plan is simply Obamacare in different clothing. It’s abhorrent. What the American people voted for and demanded was a full repeal of Obamacare. This plan does not do that… it keeps most of it in place and merely shifts things around to make it more palatable. In their ad, the Club for Growth targets Leonard Lance of New Jersey, but they are going after multiple Republican lawmakers to stop Ryancare.

Ryancare will raise premiums on all of us even more. Ted Cruz rightfully said that if the GOP does that, Americans will tar and feather them in the streets. Exactly right. It also keeps Obama’s taxes in place. This is a bad deal all the way around. Mike Lee basically called Paul Ryan a liar over it. The conservative House Freedom Caucus is threatening to formally oppose the American Health Care Act unless dramatic changes are made to the Republican proposal by Wednesday night. The plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, in its current form, is “going down as of now,” a source told CNBC.

From the Miami Herald:

The conservative Club for Growth wants Miami Republican Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen to hold firm on her opposition to the House GOP healthcare plan. The group has kicked off a TV and digital ad campaign asking Ros-Lehtinen to vote no. She has already said she will — but not for the reasons endorsed by the Club for Growth. Ros-Lehtinen says the bill would hurt too many people in her district insured under the Affordable Care Act. The Club considers the legislation, backed by Speaker Paul Ryan, not conservative enough. “The RyanCare bill fails to keep President Trump’s promises of interstate competition and health insurance deregulation,” Club for Growth President David McIntosh said in a statement. “Republicans promised a bill that would stop Obamacare’s taxes and mandates, and replace them with free-market reforms that will increase health insurance competition and drive down costs. RyanCare fails on those counts and that’s why the Club is letting millions of constituents know that their Representative should reject RyanCare.” The $500,000 ad campaign will target Ros-Lehtinen and nine other Republican lawmakers: Leonard Lance of New Jersey, Tom MacArthur of New Jersey, John Katko of New York, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Rob Wittman of Virginia, Peter King of New York, Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania, Darrell Issa of California and Don Bacon of Nebraska.

What should have happened here is a full repeal of Obamacare and no replacement. Let the free market handle it. But no… the Republicans are trying to be progressive once again. The House Freedom Caucus has 25 “hard” votes against the proposal, with at least two other members leaning toward opposition. There has been virtually no compromise with conservatives and if major changes are not done today, it is dead on arrival.

Despite President Trump threatening those who do not back the healthcare plan, conservatives will not budge until this is done right. Otherwise, the Republicans will own a disaster that will lead to an implosion and single payer healthcare. This bill does the exact opposite of what it claims… it does not end Obamacare. It gives it a new name, but it is the same slop we have been dealing with. It is not free market and it is not conservative. It is certainly not a full repeal. The vote will take place tomorrow. At this point, it looks like an abject failure.

NEW: At least 26 House Republicans say they can't support the GOP healthcare bill, per @NBCNews count. https://t.co/4fL4Ei25rP pic.twitter.com/ZuEHvJgRjG — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) March 21, 2017