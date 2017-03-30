California Attorney General Cracking Down on Planned Parenthood Whistleblowers Took Money From P.P.

Surprise surprise. After David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt released undercover videos revealing Planned Parenthood’s eagerness to illegally sell tissue from the babies it kills, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced that the whistleblowers would face 15 felony charges. Now some interesting information comes to light:

Becerra … served as a representative from California from 1992 to 2017. As a member of Congress, Becerra received campaign multiple donations from Planned Parenthood, including $1,035 in 1998, $1,000 in 2002, $500 in 2004, $2,000 in 2012 and $1,000 in 2014, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

So he was bought off by people who make fortunes by killing babies. No biggie. As Democrats loved to say during the Bill Clinton days, “everybody does it”:

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., who initiated the investigation against Daleiden and Merritt when she served as State Attorney, received a campaign donation from Planned Parenthood in the amount of $2,600 in 2016. She also received a total of $39,855 in 2016 from the abortion policy and pro-abortion right lobby, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

It doesn’t take much to buy these people. Best of all for Planned Parenthood, the donations also buy continued government subsidies, so they don’t have to pay for the bribes. They can just use our money, which flows into their pockets at the rate of a half $billion per year.

Governor Moonbeam isn’t Becerra’s only unsavory friend.

