Planned Parenthood May Face Charges For Disgusting Thing They Did To Baby Body Parts [VIDEO]

Attorney General Jeff Sessions was asked by Rep. Trent Franks (R-AZ) if he intended to go after Planned Parenthood over charges of alleged trafficking in unborn baby body parts. This came after the FBI requested unredacted documents Monday that the Senate obtained from abortion providers. Sessions seemed amenable to the question, stating that if the findings of Congress confirmed the allegations, they “could provide a basis for charges.”

“If the FBI has requested what is now several thousand pages of testimony and findings the Senate has gathered through their investigation of Planned Parenthood,” Franks stated, “that may mean that they could be readying indictments against individuals who have committed the sale of these little body parts for profit.” Wouldn’t that be freaking awesome?

“Generally speaking, are findings made by any Senate investigation, any subsequent referral, sufficient evidence for the Justice Department to bring charges upon any party guilty of violating federal law?” Franks asked Sessions. “It depends on the substance of those congressional findings, but they certainly can provide a basis for starting an investigation,” Sessions said. “Verifying the findings of the Congress could provide a basis for charges.”

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

Franks stated as well that he hopes the Justice Department will look at the evidence very closely that the Senate has given to the FBI. The request from the FBI was made to the Senate Judiciary Committee. After the Center for Medical Progress did a series of damning undercover videos with Planned Parenthood over the sale of baby body parts, a long investigation ensued. That started last December when Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) referred Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers to the FBI for investigation. Now, we may be getting somewhere finally in regards to these butchers. Those videos caught callous and horrific maneuvers to profit from the sale of baby body parts and organs. It was just demonic.

Grassley wrote at the time that the Committee’s findings document “substantial evidence suggesting that the specific entities involved in the recent controversy, and/or individuals employed by those entities, may have violated that law. Moreover, that evidence is contained entirely in those entities’ own records, which were voluntarily provided to the Committee and are detailed in the report.” The funds that go to Planned Parenthood are fungible… in other words, they can shift funds and cover up profiting from the sale of fetal tissue. These monsters and their infanticide simply must be stopped. Let’s hope this is the beginning of the end for Planned Parenthood.