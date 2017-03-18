Black Teenage Boy Walks Up To Police Officer’s Car To Ask A Question – Then It Happened…

Today has somehow become one of the most painful and divisive times for race in The United States of America and frankly, in the world. It is a divisive time for races and in many cases the results have been tragic. The Black Lives Matter movement has led many people to violence and hate speech. Now police officers are being demonized as the face of the race problem of white supremacy.

It is easy to be discouraged in the midst of so much negativity. But the truth is change starts with us. We have the opportunity to reach out and truly make a difference for the people within our reach. And that is exactly what happened with this young man and a local police officer.

South Carolina police officer Brad Potter was at a gas station when Caleb, a young, black high school student approached his car. The officer says he expected the young man to ask for directions, but instead he had a very different approach. He asked the officer if he could take a moment to pray for him.

This was the officer’s response to the beautiful act:

“I want to change the world, which is why I became a police officer in the first place. I know I can’t do it on my own, so I always strive to make my little corner of the world better for everyone in it, everyday. And it takes all of us doing that to make it happen everywhere. It takes a world, to change the world. And with people like Caleb out there in this world, I know we can do it. I implore everyone, please take a lesson from this young man. Spread a little love around the world. We are at our best when we open our arms, our hearts, and our minds to each other. We are at our best when we show compassion and care for each other. We are at our best when we show love for each other. Connect. Respect. Protect. And Love.”

Caleb explains that the prayer was simple and powerful.

“We held hands and we prayed. I prayed for him, for his safety and the safety of the other officers, and thanked them for what they do,” said Caleb Turner.

This is exactly what our world needs.