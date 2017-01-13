Chick-Fil-A HONORS Fallen Police Officer In BEAUTIFUL Way [VIDEO]

This is just heartbreakingly sad. Orange County Deputy First Class Norm Lewis was beloved by everyone who knew him. He would stop at Chick-fil-A a couple of times a week and the staff there thought the world of him. They were utterly shocked when they heard he had died in a crash chasing the killer of a police officer in Orlando, Florida. When the news came on television, they were devastated. In honor of Lewis, they have set up a “Missing Man Table,” replete with his favorite meal, an ode to him and a Bible.

I still don’t know if they have caught the dirt bag that is responsible for killing the first officer and then causing the death of this good man as well. No one can believe they won’t see Officer Lewis walking through their door again. He always had a smile on his face and a kind word for those he spoke with. He’s left a big hole in the lives of those who knew him and this gesture from Chick-fil-A is very moving.

From the Conservative Tribune:

When the Chick-fil-A on University Boulevard in Orlando, Florida, heard that one of their regular customers had fallen in the line of duty, it did something incredible in his honor. The restaurant created a tribute, called a “Missing Man Table,” to recognize Orange County Deputy First Class Norm Lewis, WOFL reported. The table was draped with a white table cloth and decorated with a bible flowers, a picture of Lewis and the meal he ordered every time he came into the restaurant — a box of 12 chicken nuggets, a fruit cup and a Powerade. “I turned on the TV, and I couldn’t believe it. I just started bawling,” employee Beth Ivey told WOFL. “I can’t believe I won’t see him ever again. It doesn’t seem real.” Lewis was said to always have had a smile on his face. The Chick-fil-A posted to their Facebook account that Lewis would truly be missed by everyone who knew him. It was a small but touching gesture after such a tragedy.

Officer Lewis died in a motorcycle crash Monday while in pursuit of a man suspected of killing Orlando Police Sgt. Debra Clayton, WTSP reported. He was struck by a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction while he was responding to a call for help. And just like that, he was gone. In an instant everything changed and not for the better.

Lewis was 35 years-old and had been with the police department for eleven years. He will be really missed by his fellow officers and that is an understatement. Even more so, because it should not have happened. Chick-fil-A is honoring his memory and the memory of all officers who have fallen in the line of duty. It has been far too many lately.